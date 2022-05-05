The Longleaf Commitment Grant has expanded the 2022-23 academic year eligibility criteria. It will now include students who graduated from a North Carolina high school, an adult high school, or received a GED in 2022 and attend Sandhills Community College beginning the fall semester of 2022.
Eligible students may have their tuition and fees covered for two years through this grant—it is not a loan that must be repaid. Those meeting the requirements will receive between $700 and $2,800 per year for two years. The Longleaf Commitment Grant ends after the 2024 spring semester.
Students must be a North Carolina resident and graduate from an N.C. high school in 2022. Also qualifying are those who graduate from an adult high school or earn a GED in 2022.
Students must be a first-time college student (Career & College Promise and Early College High School students are eligible), enroll in a curriculum program during the 2022-23 academic year, and enroll in at least six credit hours per semester.
Students can take classes scheduled for the traditional 16-week semester at Sandhills Community College, or earn credits through the 8-week session classes. Fall semester begins on August 15. The eight-week sessions start on August 15 and October 12.
Students graduating this year are to apply to Sandhills Community College. The application is linked from the college's home page (www.sandhills.edu). They must then complete the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The Expected Family Contribution (EFC) must be between $0 and $15,000 (based upon FAFSA determination).
To qualify for the grant in 2023-24, students are to complete the 2023-24 FAFSA and meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress requirements of the college.
There is not an additional Longleaf Commitment Grant application. Consideration for funding is automatic once the FAFSA is filed and college verification is complete. Eligible students will receive an award letter from the SCC Financial Aid Office.
