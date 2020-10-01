Aberdeen leaders broke ground Thursday at the future site of the town’s new police station, a $5.8 million facility that will provide more space for the growing agency.
The new building more than doubles the size of the existing station, which will continue to be used by the department. Located on neighboring tracts of land off North Sandhills Boulevard, the two facilities will be connected by an enclosed walkway.
“What a momentous day for the Town of Aberdeen,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This has been a long time coming.”
Built in 1992, the old station was designed for a much smaller police force. The 5,230-square-foot structure will be repurposed to house lockers, showers and fitness equipment for local officers.
“When that building was built, the population of Aberdeen was about 3,500 people,” Farrell said, noting the town’s population has nearly tripled in the decades following the old station’s construction. “That building hasn’t changed, but we keep putting new police officers inside of it. I know some of them were working out of closets. It was just not a good place to be.”
At almost 13,000 square feet, the new building will be much roomier. Law enforcers are currently working out of a temporary station in downtown Aberdeen.
In his remarks on Wednesday, town manager Paul Sabiston praised past and present members of the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners for their work “getting this project off the ground.”
“I want to commend the police department for working in the old facility and doing the best they could,” Sabiston said. “It was a great facility; it served its time. It deserves full credit for what it did offer and provide this town for some 25-plus years. We’re proud of that, but it’s just time to move on and have a new facility.”
Town commissioners, flanked by Police Chief Carl Colasacco and his predecessor Tim Wenzel, used gold-bladed shovels made at nearby Johnny O’s Awards to scoop mounds of dirt from the project site. State Rep. Jamie Boles, Sen. Tom McInnis and Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields were also seen shoveling dirt from the ground.
Construction of the new campus is being financed through a 20-year loan from First Bank. Racanelli Construction South, a company based in Apex, is overseeing the project.
ADW Architects, the firm that designed the station, has estimated the facility will take about 13 months to build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.