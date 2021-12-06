Tim Locklair, who oversees academics and student support services for Moore County Schools, will serve as the district’s interim superintendent beginning Feb. 1.
Locklair, a Moore County native and Pinecrest High School graduate, will assume control of the district once current Superintendent Bob Grimesey retires at the end of January.
The Board of Education announced the appointment at the end of its work session Monday afternoon.
“I am proud to be a product of Moore County Schools,” said Locklair. “This is my home and I am humbled and honored by the confidence the Board of Education has placed on me to lead the district during this critical transition.”
Locklair joined the district in his current role in July 2016, moving back home after serving a similar role in Wake County. Since returning home to MCS, he has had oversight of the departments of technology, exceptional children services, student support services, curriculum and instruction, federal programs, career and technical education and school improvement.
“Dr. Locklair’s breadth and depth of experience, and his intimate knowledge of Moore County Schools, our staff, our culture and our students, makes him the right person to lead the district during this time,” said Board of Education Vice Chair Libby Carter.
Locklair was an area superintendent of Western Wake County for Wake County Schools from 2014 to 2016. In that role, he had direct supervision of 26 schools (18 elementary, five middle and three high schools), including more than 2,000 employees and nearly 27,000 students in the Cary and Morrisville areas of Wake County.
In prior roles, Locklair was principal of Holly Springs High School from 2009-2014 and principal of Apex Middle School from 2004-2009. He also served as principal of West Middle School for Montgomery County Schools from 2002-2004.
In addition to being a Pinecrest High School graduate, he was a social studies teacher and football and baseball coach at Pinecrest from 1995 through 1999. He served as assistant principal of the school from 1999-2002.
In addition to his bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University, Locklair holds a Master of School Administration degree and an Educational Doctorate from East Carolina University. He is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and the North Carolina Association of School Administrators.
