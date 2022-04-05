Anthony McCauley is on a mission to make an impact in the lives of young men across the globe.
McCauley is the founder of the local nonprofit organization Making Achievable Life Enhancing Strides (MALES) of Distinction. A motivational success program, MALES of Distinction aims to “guide the development and perspectives of young men” ranging from boys 8 to 18 years old, McCauley explained.
He founded the organization in 2017 as a way to provide boys with tools to become good citizens and build successful lives.
“It’s like ministry to me now,” McCauley said.
McCauley has earned recognition for his work with MALES of Distinction, including having been featured on Spectrum news’ “Everyday Heroes” segment. McCauley was also awarded $10,000 in funding when MALES of Distinction was selected by 100 Moore Men for its annual charity event in 2020.
There are currently 10 boys in the program, and there have been over 20 in the past two years. In addition to hosting regular meetings for the kids, McCauley has expanded the program to include engaging opportunities such as drone training and jujitsu lessons. He plans to host camps this summer, with the goal of bringing in more boys in the second to sixth grades.
“I'm finding that once these boys get to a certain age, if they haven't gotten those things early on, then it gets a little bit tougher,” McCauley said, noting that the “school-prison pipeline is very real.”
McCauley also hopes that the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s recent purchase of the former Southern Pines Primary School campus will lead to opportunities for a boost in programming.
“We’re just waiting for some things to take place so that we can get back in the groove of doing some things,” McCauley said.
The big change for McCauley this year, however, is expanding the nonprofit’s reach not just from Moore County, but across state lines.
“The goal for our organization, starting out in 2022, was to go into different locations and collaborate with people around the United States,” McCauley said. “So, it is happening.”
He is in the process of adding a second chapter to the program — this time with a local community center in Canton, Mississippi — and expects to make it official in July.
“They decided to look at our program, and they’re going to buy in with it,” McCauley said.
While McCauley is grateful for the donations he has received so far, he says that an ongoing challenge for the organization has been fundraising.
McCauley’s work will be recognized once more when he receives the 2022 Youth Advocate Award from The Fellow Men’s and Women’s Club at a ceremony on April 10 at the Harrington Chapel in Southern Pines.
