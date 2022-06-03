Two years off from his hundredth birthday, World War II Veteran and Pinehurst resident Jack Dauner was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service to the country in WWII in a ceremony Wednesday at the church he attends in Southern Pines.
France's highest merit, the Legion of Honor was created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It is awarded to French citizens and foreign nationals who have demonstrated exemplary service to the French Republic, either in civil or military pursuits. Past American recipients have included former President Dwight D. Eisenhour and General Douglas MacArthur.
In recent years, American WWII veterans who fought on French soil during the war have been recognized with the Legion of Honor. According to facts presented at the ceremony, there are approximately 93,000 recipients of the award.
Dauner entered military service for the United States Army on Feb. 2, 1943. After landing in Normandy on Nov. 1, 1944, he was sent to the front lines to serve as part of Company K of the 60th Infantry, 9th Division. The battalion fought in the Hurtgen Forest, a prolonged, defensive battle that claimed more than 44,000 Allied casualties over a three-month period.
Dauner recalled his experience in a letter to his parents from Dec. 12, 1944. “I can honestly say I’ve lived through one hell already, but I guess the good Lord decided it wasn’t my day,” he wrote. “I got through that, but it was in the evening just when we started digging in that they let us have it again.”
This is when Dauner suffered a shrapnel injury to his leg and was evacuated to a hospital in Liege, Belgium, where he spent time recovering in France and England. He was then reassigned to the 305th Bomb Group as a control tower operator. During his service, Dauner participated in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe military campaigns. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the European-Middle Eastern-African Theatre Ribbon with three Bronze Battle Stars, the American Campaign Medal, the Purple Heart Medal and two Overseas Service Bars, among other awards.
Following World War II, Dauner went on to pursue a fruitful career in marketing and sales. He attended college after the war, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa.
His career spanned multiple managerial positions with the Chamber of Commerce, eventually becoming vice president of administration for National Sales Executives in New York City.
Dauner also became a committed scholar later in life. He earned master’s and doctoral degrees from St. Louis University, where he later taught at, among other universities. He later went on to author more than 150 scholarly articles on marketing and sales, publish three books and start a successful consulting firm prior to retirement. He moved to Pinehurst in 1971.
One of Dauner's books, “Dear Mom and Dad,” is a 340-page collection of unedited letters (quoted in this article) that Dauner wrote to his parents during the war.
At least 40 people, including many of Dauner’s long-time friends who had helped organize the event, came out to celebrate at Wednesday’s ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Community Congregational Church where Dauner is “one of our many treasures,” the church’s past, Mike Dubbs, told the crowd.
He spoke of the importance of appreciating those who chose to enlist, both now and in the past.
“If we don't have a loved one in active service in the armed forces, it's very easy to forget that daily sacrifice and devoted service of our troops,” Dubbs said.
To honor Dauner, Consul General of France Vincent Hommeril came up from Atlanta — where he oversees relations between France and several states in the Southeast — to present the award. He spoke proudly of Dauner’s achievements and thanked him for his efforts in the war nearly eight decades ago.
“Mr. Jack Dauner, you embody the shared French-American history. You illustrated with your courage the friendship and shared values that bind our two nations. We are gathered here to follow you, Mr. Dauner. You are a true hero,” Hommeril said.
“Your example gives us inspiration for the future. And your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come.”
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
