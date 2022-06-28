Women work on Tuesday afternoon to create signs for upcoming demonstrations in downtown Southern Pines, organized in protest of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. A poster being spread on social media called for a gathering Tuesday night at Southern Pines Downtown Park. At the same time, a "Women's March for Reproductive Rights" was being organized for Saturday morning. Clockwise from left: Casey Jones, Briana Bostic, Alex Weiler, Porshia Hernandez
Concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, grassroots organizers in Moore County began networking last weekend to ensure their protests are heard.
Vanesa Cunningham, a local mother and military spouse, said she wants to see women’s rights and healthcare thrive in North Carolina.
“I made a post on Saturday to a Facebook page for military wives asking for interest in marching for reproductive rights. I saw that it quickly gained traction,” Cunningham said.
She jumped into action to create a new “We Matter” group on Facebook as a dedicated place where similarly minded residents could network and interact. In addition, Cunningham began organizing a women’s march on Saturday, July 2, at 10 a.m., to begin at Downtown Park, in Southern Pines.
Saturday’s march is intended to be a peaceful protest with significant others and children welcome to walk with the group through downtown Southern Pines. Cunningham has coordinated with Southern Pines Police to ensure they are aware of the event.
“Now that the power has been given to the state legislators, you just never know if the tides will turn in North Carolina. I am not a Republican. I am not a Democrat. I just want to make sure the tides don’t turn here against women,” Cunningham said. “Hopefully there will be a good turnout. This is an opportunity to let the community know that we have a voice, we have an opinion and we feel strongly about protecting the reproductive rights of women and girls.”
There was also a separate rally for reproductive rights scheduled on Tuesday evening, June 28, at 6 p.m., at Downtown Park in Southern Pines. Cunningham said she would be attending with the hope the two groups could coordinate for Saturday’s event.
A resident of Moore County since 2012, Cunningham said this was her first time organizing a protest event. More importantly, as a mother of two young daughters and a son, in addition to being a full-time college student studying criminal justice at UNC Pembroke, she felt compelled to speak out.
“I want to show my daughters and son. I don’t want them to ask me one day, what did you do? I feel I am fighting for their voices too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.