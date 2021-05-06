TEASER, Crime, High Contrast Police Lights

The North Carolina Department of  Insurance said that an Aberdeen woman and a Sanford man have been arrested in connection to a staged accident that occurred in July 2019.

Yushawn Antonio Johnson, 24, of Sanford, and Elizabeth Jowana McCall, 24, of 304 Tinderbox Court in Aberdeen were charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both of which are felonies.

The release from the department said that special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse the two of attempting to obtain an insurance claim payment from Repwest Insurance Co. by claiming that Johnson was injured and his 2008 gray Infiniti G37 coupe was damaged in an accident with a U-Haul truck driven by McCall on July 10, 2019.

"The damage to Johnson’s car was pre-existing and the accident was staged," the criminal summons said.

Both were served with criminal summonses and are due in Lee County District Court on May 26.

"Insurance fraud is a crime affecting everyone,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20 percent of insurance premium costs go to pay for insurance fraud.”

Since 2017, Causey has more than doubled the number of special agents investigating fraud and white-collar crimes, the release said. As a result, special agents from 2017 through 2020 have made 1,612 arrests.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days