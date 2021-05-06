The North Carolina Department of Insurance said that an Aberdeen woman and a Sanford man have been arrested in connection to a staged accident that occurred in July 2019.
Yushawn Antonio Johnson, 24, of Sanford, and Elizabeth Jowana McCall, 24, of 304 Tinderbox Court in Aberdeen were charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both of which are felonies.
The release from the department said that special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse the two of attempting to obtain an insurance claim payment from Repwest Insurance Co. by claiming that Johnson was injured and his 2008 gray Infiniti G37 coupe was damaged in an accident with a U-Haul truck driven by McCall on July 10, 2019.
"The damage to Johnson’s car was pre-existing and the accident was staged," the criminal summons said.
Both were served with criminal summonses and are due in Lee County District Court on May 26.
"Insurance fraud is a crime affecting everyone,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20 percent of insurance premium costs go to pay for insurance fraud.”
Since 2017, Causey has more than doubled the number of special agents investigating fraud and white-collar crimes, the release said. As a result, special agents from 2017 through 2020 have made 1,612 arrests.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
