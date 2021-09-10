The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) have partnered with Donald Ross Sportswear to offer an opportunity to win a dream getaway to the Home of American Golf including a round of golf for two at fabled Pinehurst No. 2.
“With the legacy that Donald Ross left in the Pinehurst area, it’s just a natural fit that the ‘Home of American Golf’ be associated with the brand that bears his name,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the CVB. “We are proud to partner with Donald Ross Sportswear for this incredible golf getaway to play multiple Ross designed courses, including the newly renovated Southern Pines Golf Club which we believe will earn ‘Best Course Renovation’ in the country this year.”
Aside from the opportunity to play Pinehurst No. 2, site of the 2024 U.S. Open, the sweepstakes winner will be able to bring one guest to play that course, plus other Ross designed courses including Pinehurst No. 1, Southern Pines Golf Club and Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, site of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open. In addition to the golf, the prize package includes a three night stay at the venerable and historic Carolina Hotel at Pinehurst Resort, $500 worth of Donald Ross Sportswear products and a $500 Visa gift card.
“All of us here at Donald Ross Sportswear are thrilled to partner with the CVB and have the opportunity to assist in providing such an incredible experience at the Home of American Golf,” said Rob Stein, president of Donald Ross Sportswear. “Pinehurst holds a near and dear place in the legacy of Donald Ross and the brand his namesake continues to inspire; making this a natural fit to promote the community and game that brings us together.”
The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area is home to nearly 40 golf courses within a 15-mile radius in the Sandhills area of North Carolina. Courses in the Home of American Golf consistently rank among some of the finest in the state or the country. Pinehurst No. 2 will host the 2024 U.S. Open and will be the USGA anchor site for future championships in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. Last September, the USGA announced it will move its second headquarters to Pinehurst and construct Golf House Pinehurst, set to be completed by the end of 2023. Pine Needles will host the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, the fourth time the historic Donald Ross layout will host the prestigious championship.
The Pinehurst Donald Ross Sportswear Experience Sweepstakes runs through Oct. 3, 2021.
To enter, visit HomeofGolf.com or DonaldRoss.com. Only one entry per person will be permitted and contest rules can be viewed upon entry.
