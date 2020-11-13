The dark feelings that many veterans have when they return home is something that Army veteran Byron Johnston is familiar with, and that’s what pushes him to raise awareness for veteran suicide.
A resident of West End, Johnston recently came in contact with the Stop Soldier Suicide organization and is taking part in a 100-mile challenge the organization is putting on. The effort is raising money to help provide direct support to service members and veterans at risk for suicide, the organization’s website says.
Participants can walk, run or bike the 100 miles in the month of November while also fundraising for the organization.
“Every little bit helps. If $1 makes a difference in a soldier getting the help they needs or committing suicide, it’s worth every wet rainy day or hot sunny day out here sweatting,” Johnston said. “It’s such a terrible loss to hear these mostly young soldiers taking their lives. They’re willing to give their lives for this country, and when they come home, the country should try to take care of them.”
Each participant sets up a fundraiser page on Facebook as they go about their 100-mile goal throughout the month. The money and distance goal that Johnston set out for is well within reach now two weeks into the month as he is over halfway on his goal on the miles walked, and is nearing the $2,000 goal on his Facebook fundraiser page.
Johnston walks somewhere between four and five miles a day, with the lighter four-mile days coming on days he has physical therapy in the afternoon. He can be seen walking around the McClendon Hills neighborhood daily, rain or shine. Even the downpours of the past week couldn’t slow him down.
“There’s a lot of people that I know that can’t do this. This is just a little water,” Johnston said. “I know people out there that have lost their legs and are having trouble walking, and there’s some people out there who have committed suicide and they don’t have opportunity.”
Johnston’s wife Lynne has been by his side through times where PTSD has brought him down, and said that walking is a perfect way for her goal-oriented husband to get out and about, with his service dog, a goldendoodle named Colonel Beauregard Mustard, walking by his side.
“Because of his PTSD, he does much better if he’s outside in nature,” she said. “He’s hit the ground running with this, and even though he has Parkinson’s as well, he just keeps pushing through. And I get reports from all my neighbors saying they saw Byron and the Colonel.”
Seeing him out and about has led many neighbors to asking how they can contribute to the cause.
Byron Johnston credits his wife for being a major part of his support system in his times of depression when he contemplated suicide. Also a major part in the low points of his life was the Department of Veterans Affairs that provided him with the proper counselors and support.
According to the VA, 17 soldiers die from suicide each day, and Johnston said he hopes that more awarness and funding for programs could help lower that number.
“I could’ve been one of those statistics,” he said. “My wife took care of me, but not everyone has that option or has that support system. These organizations provide that critical first step.”
Johnston retired from the Army in 2014 after 20 years splitting his time between the Army Reserve and active duty, and stayed in the area after being stationed at Fort Bragg.
Along with the VA, Johnston said that other resources like Disabled American Veterans, the Wounded Warrior Project and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts also have the resources and the support system that many veterans need to prevent from committing suicide.
“These soldiers deserve for their country to take care of them if they have been injured,” Johnston said. “Not all injuries are visible as they say. In fact, the ones that are harder to heal are the ones you don’t see.”
To contribute to Johnston’s cause, go to facebook.com/donate/399349218139846/.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
