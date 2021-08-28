Early Saturday afternoon, Army officials identified a soldier killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan as Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss — a member of the Special Operations Forces assigned to Fort Bragg who served in the 9th Psychological Operations Battalion.
The announcement followed news on Friday that a soldier who was stationed at Fort Bragg was among 13 who lost their lives during a Kabul airport suicide bombing on Thursday. The family of the 23-year-old confirmed his identity with news outlets in his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday.
Knauss and his wife, Alena, were members of the Moore County community. County records show the couple purchased a home in Pinebluff in 2019.
On Saturday morning, The MOD Shop in Southern Pines, where Alena works, announced that they have started a gift card collection for Alena and for the couple’s family.
"We don't really know what to do," said Michelle Jordan, owner of the MOD Shop, "but every one of her clients and friends is asking what they can do to help. We thought that collecting gift cards that can help with gas, food, and travel expenses would be good place to start."
Those who want to donate can call The MOD Shop at (910) 725-0707. The business is located at 210 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Knauss is being reported as the sole Army soldier killed In Thursday’s bombing. Family members said that he enlisted in the Army immediately after graduating from high school in 2016. Knauss had recently completed psychological operations training and hoped to be stationed in Washington, D.C.
On Friday, Rep. Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee, tweeted that Knauss “gave his life outside Hamid Karzai International Airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
“We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at HKIA yesterday. The family has been notified. They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time,” the 1st Special Forces command announced on Twitter. “Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over.”
In a statement on Saturday, Rep. Richard Hudson, whose district includes both Fort Bragg and Moore County, said he and his wife are “praying for the family” of Knauss.
“His loss is felt by our entire Fort Bragg community and our nation will never forget his sacrifice, as well as that of all of our fallen service members,” Hudson said. “They put their lives on the line to save our fellow citizens and allies in harm's way. They are heroes."
Knauss was one of 13 casualties of the attack near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the Pentagon. Eleven Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman were also killed. Eighteen other U.S. service members were injured.
