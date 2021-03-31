Robin Craven loves life to the fullest but has had major hearing loss for over 16 years. With nowhere else to turn, she decided to visit Beltone in Aberdeen to see if they could assist her.
Craven met with Eric Hanse, a hearing instrument specialist, known for his heart of gold. Hanse goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to helping someone in need.
He explained to Craven the work of the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation. Hanse applied on her behalf with the hope the organization would approve her request for new hearing aids.
The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donates hearing aids to those who are in need, and are unable to access them. Both individuals and organizations are eligible to receive assistance from the Foundation through direct nominations to Beltone or at one of its 1,500 locations across North America.
“This Foundation gives us a new path to achieve this mission by helping deserving individuals and organizations in their communities enrich their quality of life,” said Michael Andreozzi, CEO of Beltone Carolina/Virginia.
Craven wrote an emotional letter that was submitted with the application to the Foundation. In it, she stated, “My hearing is getting worse each time I get tested. So many people take it for granted, they don’t know how great it is until they don’t have it.”
“When my one hearing aid stops, I get totally upset and even cry. I just want to stay inside and see no one or crawl up in a hole,” Craven wrote.
“People don’t realize that to hear the birds sing, the wind blow, a train, cars, music, tv, the ocean, other people talking, even a baby laugh or cry, is so important.”
“Hearing is a great gift from god. I like to enjoy life, but I cannot afford them. I believe in god, so I will keep praying for new hearing aids. I would be a special person and blessed to get two new hearing aids,” she concluded.
Craven believes some of her hearing loss was caused at the age of 18 when a growth needed to be removed from her sinus cavity.
Miracles do happen and thanks to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation, Craven’s prayers were answered.
She received her new hearing aids on Thursday, March 25, at the Beltone Hearing Center located at 1701 North Sandhills Blvd, Suite E, Aberdeen, N.C.
“It means everything to me to have received this gift, said Craven. “I cannot express how grateful I am to Crystal, Eric, and the Foundation for getting me the hearing aids. My life will improve so much now because I will be able to hear and be in the conversations.”
“One of the first things that I will do now that I have new hearing aids is to turn the music up really loud in the car. and go show my friends and husband.”
“We are thrilled to have been able to help Robin Craven, obviously a person who is incredibly deserving and who needed our assistance in a huge way,” states Andreozzi. “We are also happy to have played an important role in changing her life for the better. That’s what Beltone is all about.”
