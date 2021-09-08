Reading, writing and basic math remain an elusive target for 43 million low literacy adults nationwide, including approximately 16 percent in the local community.
September 19-25, 2021 marks the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week hosted by the National Coalition for Literacy.
The C.A.R.E. Group, Inc., the merger nonprofit organization formed by Moore County Literacy Council and Moore Buddies Mentoring, in Southern Pines is part of a national network of organizations that work to change lives and communities through the power of adult literacy by providing no-cost literacy services to adults in the Sandhills community.
According to ProLiteracy, the leading membership organization advancing the cause of adult literacy and basic education in the nation, more than 43 million adults in the U.S. cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third-grade level. ProLiteracy provides more than 1,000 adult education and literacy programs, including The C.A.R.E. Group, Inc., with tools to educate adult learners and help them meet the demands of today’s workforce.
“Here at home, in the Sandhills community, we know that there are people who wish to improve their basic literacy skills, complete their High School Equivalency, or develop their English skills to a point that they can take and pass the Citizenship exam,” said Susan Lamm, Adult Literacy Program Coordinator for The C.A.R.E. Group, Inc. “Literacy not only helps individuals and their families, but creates a stronger community with those adults supporting themselves through better employment opportunities, thus contributing ultimately to the economic growth of our region and our country.”
“Low literacy costs the nation more than $2.2 trillion each year in lost productivity, as well as an additional $1-2 billion in health and safety issues,” said Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Every dollar spent on adult literacy and education provides returns to the country through higher employment, added tax revenues, reduced welfare payments, and less crime.”
In recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, The C.A.R.E. Group, Inc. is actively recruiting new adult literacy students and volunteer tutors to work with them. For more information on The C.A.R.E. Group, Inc.’s services, visit www.mcliteracy.com or call 910-692-5954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.