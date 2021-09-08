Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.