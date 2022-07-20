Nineteen local professionals were recently awarded Dedman Fellow in Leadership from Sandhills Community College.
The Dedman Leadership Institute, a 48-hour program that is offered annually through the Dedman Center for Business Leadership at SCC, is de- signed specifically to pre- pare individuals to become effective leaders in their respective businesses or organizations.
The cohort members this year included Chase Buczek, Noah Milchuch and Nicole Peterson, of Pinehurst Resort; Sgt. Reco Washington and Sgt. Joe Whitlock, of Pinehurst Police Department; Sandra Honey and Stephanie Palmieri, of Moore County Government; Shannon Baxley, of Ingersoll Rand; Daniel Behnke, of Infrastructure Management Services; Stacey A. Lambert, of SOS Natural Skin Care, LLC; Adrien Lammers and Kira Schoenfelder, of Southern Pines Brewing Co.; Melissa Miller, of Southern Pines Public Library; Katie Kope, of Accurate Now; Lori Degre, Anthony Evans, Steven Garner, Monika Jagiello-Arvelo, and Diane Reynolds, of Sandhills Community College.
Over four months, the institute explores a variety of leadership topics using powerful and popular leadership texts and materials. Students are given a well-rounded look at the elements of leadership in corporate and institutional settings.
Topics included this year were emotional intelligence, conflict management and resolution, coaching as an essential role of leadership, influential leadership, leading change, and achieving leadership excellence. These sessions presented thought-provoking leader- ship principles to encourage discussions drawing from each participant’s personal experiences.
“This year’s graduates completed our sixteenth cohort,” said Teresa Reynolds, director of the Dedman Center for Business Leadership. “Kathy Stoddard Torrey, an expert in the field of leadership training and owner of Tapfer Consulting, has facilitated every Dedman Leadership Series since its inception.
Over the years, Torrey has trained over 370 local professionals in this intensive leadership program at Sandhills.
“We are proud of all of our graduates and of Kathy’s outstanding work,” said Reynolds.
Participation in the program is made possible through scholarships underwritten by the Robert Dedman Permanent Endowment to benefit Sandhills Community College, an endowment created by the late Robert Dedman Sr. to support programs at Sandhills.
Robert Dedman Sr. was founder and chairman of the board of ClubCorp, Inc. Dedman firmly believed in the power of leadership to transform companies, institutions, and organizations. His commitment to leadership and its fundamental role in the human experience inspired Sandhills Community College to name its continuing education business development center The Robert H. Dedman Center for Business Leadership. Dedman responded in typical fashion, generously creating a permanent endowment to support leadership development training at Sandhills Community College.
For more information about the Dedman Leadership Institute, contact Teresa Reynolds, Director of the Small Business Center the Dedman Center for Business Leadership at reynoldst@sandhills.edu or call (910) 695-3938.
