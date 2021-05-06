Twenty local professionals were recently awarded the Dedman Fellow in Leadership from Sandhills Community College.
The Dedman Leadership Institute, a 48-hour program that is offered annually through the Dedman Center for Business Leadership at SCC, is designed specifically to prepare individuals to become effective leaders in their respective businesses or organizations.
The cohort this year included: Sherri Eder of Aging Outreach Services; Tonya Morrison and Kyle Woods of Pinehurst Resort; Jonathan Moore, Tom Hineline and Randi Rowland of Pinehurst Police Department; Mark Burdett and Paula Finchum of County of Moore; Luis Garcia and Tamika Bergeron of Ingersoll Rand; Richard Vincent of Rhetson Companies, Inc.; Jody Dunlap of Town of Robbins; Deidra Wells of Relax Soothing Spa Lounge; Megan McDonald and Nicole Benbow of Village of Pinehurst; Rosemary Weber of Towering Pines Realty; Kyle Daly of Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Jason Lycans of Moore County Environmental Health; and Carl Danis and Tonelli Hackett of Sandhills Community College.
Over four months, the institute explores a variety of leadership topics using powerful and popular leadership texts and materials. Students are given a well-rounded look at the elements of leadership in corporate and institutional settings. Topics included this year were: Emotional Intelligence, Conflict Management and Resolution, Coaching as an Essential Role of Leadership, Influential Leadership, Leading Change, and Achieving Leadership Excellence.
Each session presented thought-provoking leadership principles to encourage discussions that drew from each participant’s personal experiences. The result generated conversations of practical applications of the concepts that were presented.
“This year’s graduates completed our fifteenth cohort,” said Teresa Reynolds, director of the Dedman Center for Business Leadership. “Kathy Stoddard Torrey, an expert in the field of leadership training and owner of Tapfer Consulting, has facilitated every Dedman Leadership Series since its inception. Over the years, Kathy has trained 350 local professionals in this intensive leadership program at Sandhills. We are proud of all of our graduates and of Kathy’s outstanding work.”
Participation in the program is made possible through scholarships underwritten by the Robert Dedman Permanent Endowment to benefit Sandhills Community College, an endowment created by the late Robert Dedman, Sr. to support programs at Sandhills.
Robert Dedman Sr. was founder and Chairman of the Board of ClubCorp, Inc. He firmly believed in the power of leadership to transform companies, institutions and nations. His commitment to leadership and its fundamental role in the human experience inspired Sandhills Community College to name its continuing education business development center The Robert H. Dedman Center for Business Leadership. Dedman responded in typical fashion, generously creating a permanent endowment to support leadership development training at Sandhills Community College.
For more information about the Dedman Leadership Institute, contact Teresa Reynolds, Director of the Small Business Center & the Dedman Center for Business Leadership, at (910) 695-3938 or reynoldst@sandhills.edu.
