Giving Tuesday launched in 2012 as a simple idea: create a day that encourages people to do good.
Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Celebrated each year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the idea is that every act of generosity counts, whether it is helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about.
Here locally, a number of nonprofit organizations are using 2021’s Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to advance a specific program or reach new donors. Here’s just a sampling of the good works underway.
“Giving Tuesday shines the spotlight on the opportunity for individuals and companies to take action immediately to positively impact our local communities by giving to charity,” said Linda Pearson, executive director of United Way of Moore County.
“This is a worldwide movement, but it means so much here locally and to the work United Way does to provide health and human service program enhancements for Moore County residents. We want Giving Tuesday to give United Way a “bump” up the thermometer, of course; but, whatever charity you choose, I know that in this community, we can make this Giving Tuesday the best ever for our local nonprofits.”
Through its partnerships, the United Way ensures other nonprofits in the community can continue to provide support for area children, elderly, and families and programs to assist those in immediate crisis. This year, the United Way adopted a “Give Moore Local” theme in hopes that people will help support their neighbors and donors will give more this year than they ever have before.
The Care Group, Inc. announced its plan to focus Giving Tuesday’s donations on its Tuesday’s Child Fund. Based in Southern Pines, the Care Group was formed by the merging, in 2020, of Moore County Literacy Council and Moore Buddies Mentoring. The combined organization marshals public and private resources to supply free remedial education to Moore County residents of all ages.
Many of its students face economic barriers to education, costs that are beyond their means which inhibit their advancement. Sometimes what is lacking is adequate food or clothing.
“Our Tuesday's Child fund goes directly for our students, to provide what they need to be successful. We have paid overdue school fees, bought clothing and personal needs for them, and provided a computer for our honor graduate to take to college. Small things can make a huge difference in the life of someone that does not have the means to acquire them for themselves. We never want a child or student to be held back, or miss out, for lack of something they need,” said C.A.R.E. Group’s Executive Director, Joyce Clevenger.
Aberdeen’s Linden Lodge Foundation has set a Giving Tuesday fundraising goal of $14,150 that will be directed toward launching a much needed day program in 2022. Donations of $39 or greater will receive a handmade ornament from Linden Lodge.
Executive Director Ashley Baker said donations will help Linden Lodge hire a day program facilitator and double their “reach capacity” in providing development programs for men and women with serious and persistent mental illness.
Currently Linden Lodge serves six individuals through its residential program and the new day program will serve six additional individuals. A new outbuilding has been installed on the Linden Lodge campus in Aberdeen, where the day program will be housed. Daily activities will include volunteering in the community, fitness, field trips and other scheduled activities.
“Since the summer we have been working towards the day program. We’ve already raised money towards this new endeavor and we are in the end stretch now,” Baker said.
To learn more about the United Way of Moore County’s work in the community, visit unitedwaymoore.com or call (910) 692-2413.
Those who are interested in joining The C.A.R.E. Group’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.thecaregroupinc.org/tuesdays-child or call 910-947-5954.
To make a donation or learn more about Linden Lodge, visit http://lindenlodgenc.org/ or send your contribution to Linden Lodge Foundation, P.O. Box 4153, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
