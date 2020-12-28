M.A.L.E.S. of Distinction is collaborating with University of Massachusetts Boston to pilot the new MentorHub App that gives kids and their mentors
digital resources for education and wellness.
Based in Southern Pines, Males of Distinction is a motivational success program that provides outreach to young men in Moore County.
"We are honored to be a part of this pilot program with MentorHub, this will allow our organization to improve mentoring through supportive accountability and greatly impact our community's young people during this difficult time,” said CEO Anthony McCauley.
MentorHub delivers personalized, evidence-based care while enabling mentors and programs to easily track and encourage individual participants. When blended with mentors who are trained to provide supportive accountability (e.g., regular check-ins, monitoring, encouraging, nudging, troubleshooting), the goal is for the app to produce results that rival face-to-face interventions.
McCauley said his organization is pleased to be a partner of their efforts to pilot MentorHub App locally, “to harness the science of supportive accountability.”
“Without supervised practice, it is highly unlikely that participants will be able to master new behaviors and apply them appropriately in the future,” he said.
To learn more, call (910) 986-5374 or visit https://malesofdistinction.com/ or connect with mentorhubapp.org
