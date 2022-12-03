The Act of Valor Award Foundation recently honored local Marine Gunnery Sergeant Joseph White with the Jerry Coleman Award.
The award came during the 10th annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Awards Ceremony at the United States Navy Memorial on Nov. 16. The awards honor the legacy of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller, who made the selfless decision to put his career in the major leagues on hold to serve the country.
The honorees selected this year possess the values, integrity and dedication that Feller himself displayed.
This year’s program recognized recipients from the military and Major League Baseball in six categories.
White was notified of his selection while he was deployed within the U.S. European Command, serving as the Communications Operations Chief for Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Gunnery Sergeant White started his career as a Special Operations Capability Specialist Communications Marine, which can only be achieved if hand selected by the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command. He was responsible for millions of dollars of communications, which he employed to support several tactical ground movements and special operations missions.
White’s leadership was recognized when he was chosen to mentor and train 20 Special Operations Communicators within the U.S. Special Operations Forces, while deployed in Afghanistan
He has wide experience, from his time at the Joint Communications Unit, with Joint Special Operations Command, to his role as the Communications Operations Chief at 2nd Battalion 6th Marines, where he supported high level operations at the Battalion level, a bi-lateral French Foreign Legion exercise, combined MARSOC exercises, as well as National Security level exercises involving live fire.
Outside of his military service, White continues to give of his time and experience. He spent three years with the children in the community supporting a youth soccer program, two years with two youth football teams, and years supporting T-ball and basketball.
“I want to thank the Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation and the Jerry Coleman Family for selecting me for this prestigious award,” White said. “I’m truly honored and humbled. As I tell my Marines, if you are humble, you are trainable, which makes you an asset. The moment you aren’t humble, you aren’t trainable and no longer an asset.”
