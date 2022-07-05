Eighty-five-year-old Ronald Flock recently donated his 80th pint of blood at an American Red Cross blood drive. In case you’re wondering, that is enough to replace the blood in 10 adult human bodies.
The organization draws a pint of blood during each visit. Flock began donating in 1959, when he lived in the Midwest; at least two pints were donated in Ohio. The rest has been collected in North Carolina.
Red Cross phlebotomist and collection supervisor Linda Benning said there is no way of knowing who his donation has helped. After collection, the blood donation is sent to Durham for processing and then to regional hospitals, as well as larger institutions like Duke University Hospital and UNC Hospitals. However, one of his donations was for a friend's wife who was having an operation.
Flock said he is happy to give because, “Well, what if you needed blood?”
He also claims to, “just feel better” following his donations. And while the American Red Cross can not suggest there are physical benefits to donating blood, Benning said that for some people, giving blood is like an oil change for the body.
The milestone blood drive for Flock was located at Southern Pines Fire Station No. 2. To celebrate Flock’s donation, his request to get on a fire truck was granted. His request to drive it around the block with the sirens on was not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.