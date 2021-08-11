5717DEBE-5EC7-4414-8881-D52AB679EE64.JPEG

Katie Burns, left, and William Worley III.

Two West End residents were arrested and charged in connection with a July break-in, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Katie Elizabeth Burns, 36, and William Worley III, 33, were taken into custody after the Sheriff's Office, with the help of Aberdeen and Pinehurst's police departments, executed a warrant to a residence in West End.

Burns was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods, four counts of felony larceny, three counts of felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metal and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Burns was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Worley was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods, four counts of felony larceny, three counts of felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Worley was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond

A release from the Sheriff's Office said that it received a report of a breaking and entering to a residence in the West End area  on July 5.

"With the assistance of the community, Detectives were able to identify two persons of interest and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime," the release said. "The Moore County Sheriff’s Office then led a multi-agency investigation into this theft, as well as other larcenies within local municipalities."

Both are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court next Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days