Two West End residents were arrested and charged in connection with a July break-in, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Katie Elizabeth Burns, 36, and William Worley III, 33, were taken into custody after the Sheriff's Office, with the help of Aberdeen and Pinehurst's police departments, executed a warrant to a residence in West End.
Burns was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods, four counts of felony larceny, three counts of felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metal and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Burns was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Worley was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods, four counts of felony larceny, three counts of felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Worley was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond
A release from the Sheriff's Office said that it received a report of a breaking and entering to a residence in the West End area on July 5.
"With the assistance of the community, Detectives were able to identify two persons of interest and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime," the release said. "The Moore County Sheriff’s Office then led a multi-agency investigation into this theft, as well as other larcenies within local municipalities."
Both are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court next Wednesday.
