The newly approved state budget, the first complete budget in nearly three years, directs more than $13.4 million towards economic development and infrastructure projects in Moore County.
Rep. Jamie Boles and Rep. Allen McNeill issued a joint statement noting North Carolina has never invested more money in education, health and human services, infrastructure, military and their families, while saving more for the future and returning more money to taxpayers and families.
“As Representatives of Moore County, we are proud of the improvement this will bring to the lives of our citizens by bringing economic development and infrastructure projects to our area,” Boles and McNeill said.
The 2021 Appropriations Act signed Thursday, Nov. 18, followed months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signaled his intent to sign off on the $29.5 billion legislation on Tuesday, and the House gave its final approval on a 101-10 vote Thursday.
“The bipartisan passage of the 2021 Appropriations Act marks an historic moment for our state. This budget makes historic investments to address some of the most crucial needs across our state, including historic education funding, a record $8 billion infrastructure plan, plans to address the healthcare needs brought to the forefront by the pandemic, all while cutting taxes and continuing to build back stronger than before. Never has the State of North Carolina been in a stronger position to serve its citizens, secure its future, and compete globally.”
Economic development and infrastructure benefits outlined in the budget that directly benefit Moore County’s cities and towns:
$9.6 million Woodlake dam rebuilding project
$2.3 million Samarcand Training Academy* for capital improvements
$600,000 Town of Carthage as a 50 percent match to secure a federal grant to restore the Tyson Jones Buggy Factory for commercial use.
$300,000 Town of Carthage for capital improvements
$50,000 Town of Carthage for The Wayfinding Program
$200,000 Town of Aberdeen to help fund its new 32-acre sportsplex
$50,000 Town of Aberdeen to address water flow issues from roadwork and repair the dam in front of Bethesda Presbyterian Church
$100,000 Town of Cameron for capital improvements
$50,000 Town of Vass to correct drainage problems at the Sandy Ramey Keith Park
$50,000 Town of Vass for sidewalks
$50,000 Town of Vass for capital improvements
*The Samarcand Training Academy, is located in Eagle Springs in western Moore County near the Montgomery County line. Formerly a juvenile correctional facility, it was renovated and repurposed in 2015 as a basic training facility for correctional officers, probation/parole officers, and juvenile justice employees. Law enforcement agencies with the Department of Public Safety also use Samacand to conduct in-service and advanced training programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.