An orthopedic surgeon during the week and commercial pilot on weekends, Glen Subin recently earned his captain’s wings.
It’s a small distance, spatially speaking, to move from the right seat to the left seat in a commercial jet. What it represents, however, is a huge shift in responsibility.
“It’s a lot of work but that is the part that excites me,” Subin said. “Now I have to think about the big picture from getting the plane off the ground to back on the ground. The captain is the ultimate role, he makes the decisions and he is the boss. It is his responsibility, good or bad.”
Subin’s passion for flight began when he was young. While attending Duke University as an undergraduate, he earned his private pilot’s license. The rigors of medical school grounded Subin for a 10-year sabbatical from the skies while he attended the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, followed by a general surgery internship and a hand fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Subin then made his way south to Moore County in the late 1980s.
Board certified in orthopedics and hand surgery, he initially worked with Pinehurst Orthopedic Clinic then set out on his own, opening Mid-South Orthopedics. He now practices at FirstHealth Orthopaedics in Lee County.
Subin performed the first hand replant at Moore Regional Hospital, and specializes in disorders of the hand, including arthritis of the hand and wrist, carpal tunnel syndrome, in addition to treating trauma, fractures and dislocations of the hand and wrist.
He also continued to fly in his spare time and, gradually, increased his skills and earned a multi-engine instrument license and an airline transport pilot certification. Subin’s also a designated Aviation Medical Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
In early 2017, he decided to put down the scalpel to try his hand at piloting commercial jets. He joined American Airlines as a first officer flying out of its Charlotte hub. Recently he completed an intensive three-and-half-week course of study to earn the rank of captain.
Subin balanced his schedule by flying on weekends, seeing his patients during the week and stepping into the operating room at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic twice a month.
“A lot of my old patients are coming to me at our clinic in Sanford. We’ve gotten really busy up there. So this has really worked out: it is the best of all worlds.”
But his new promotion means Subin will go from a senior first officer to “the most junior captain.” He anticipates that’ll mean less flexibility to pick his preferred trips, and likely more time in the air.
“Within 20 minutes of finishing ground school, I had calls coming in (to schedule flights). Airlines don’t believe in weekends,” he laughed. “Now I will have to get my flying schedule first and then adjust my clinical hours. It is a juggling act.”
Subin’s wife, Pinehurst dermatologist Dr. Diane Subin, retired from full time medical practice in December 2019.
“She seems to fill her time pretty easily. Retirement agrees with her,” Subin said, adding that retirement is not on his own radar.
“When I was only flying, I really missed orthopedics. I’ve done it for 30 years and I’ve gotten really good at it. It is interesting and rewarding. I am fortunate to have two things that I enjoy doing and have the opportunity to do both.”
But he acknowledges the clock is ticking on his commercial wings. The FAA has a mandatory retirement age of 65 years for commercial airline pilots: Subin is 64.
“There is talk about extending the retirement age. We’ll see,” he said, ruefully. “I am trying not to look that far ahead. I will take it as it comes.”
Fortunately, there are no such restrictions on his medical practice. Subin said if the work is there, he’ll increase the number of days he spends in the clinic.
“I like flying, but I love orthopedics.”
