Concerned Citizen for Community Action (CCFCA) Breaking the Chain Outreach will host a "We the People" roundtable luncheon Saturday, April 9.
"We the People" is an ad-hoc committee of CCFCA Breaking the Chain Outreach, an organization designed to provide discussion and education and advocacy on issues in the community.
Participating in Saturday's discussion will be State Rep. Jamie Boles (R-Whispering Pines); State Sen. Thom McInnis (R-Moore County); Val Applewhite, Cumberland County; Cheri Beasley; Pastor Tawanda Bennett; Montgomery County Commissioner Rosa Little; Barbara Purcell, Director Purcell Funeral Home and Cremation; Pastor Carol Turner; Bishop Cary McQueen; businessman Alex McAllister; Lent C. Carr, president of the National Congressional Voting Caucus for Human Rights; Carlton Barber; Bishop Earley Johnson; Lanisha Bratcher Jones, Louisburg Mayor; Chris Neal; Don Davis; Rett Newton; Kym Nixon and Iris Kelly Wallace of Changing Destiny Ministries; Milton Ellerbe, COO of M.E. Greenhouse LLC; and Larry Hamm, president of People Organization for Progress, NJ.
Johnny C. Clifton, formerly of the Brooklyn All-Stars Gospel Group, will open the roundtable forum and luncheon with Gospel renditions.
The event will be held at the Douglass Community Center, 1185 Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines 12-4 p.m.
This will be the sixth annual event for CCFCA Breaking the Chain Outreach, founded in 2016, said Isaac Jenkins, CEO/founder and Angela Schwarz, president.
In a statement, the two said, "This is not a Democrat or Republican Roundtable. We are coming together to make a difference, not to complain. We understand that if our problems are systematic, then we are systematic.
"Discussions are an exchange of thoughts and knowledge. It is important that our communities achieve economic justice and voting rights protection."
Public participation is encouraged by RSVP at (910) 528-1038 for seating. Lunch is free. Doors open at 11 a.m.
