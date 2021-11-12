“Life changing” is how Tambra Chamberlain describes a recent donation of $70,000 from the Friends of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic (FOPSC) to Tambra Place, a locally-based organization dedicated to improving the lives and futures of at-risk and homeless young adults in the community.
The gift will fund initial construction work on one of two new single family houses Tambra Place is developing on a 2.5-acre property in the Eastwood area. The first home that is finished will serve vulnerable young women, ages 18-24 years. The future, second home to serve vulnerable young men in the community.
Tambra Place also operates an independent living home that was donated by Community Presbyterian Church. The house serves young women who are aging out of foster care or have experienced some form of homelessess. Chamberlain anticipates the house will fill by February or March 2022.
“Ever since we got started and especially since Covid, different organizations and stakeholders have really begun to grasp our mission because they understand the urgency of the situation these young people are facing,” Chamberland said. “This donation from the Friends of Pinehurst Surgical Center will change lives forever.”
Cami Gregg, FOPSC board member, said they were impressed by the mission of Tambra Place.
“They are doing big stuff. It is not just providing things. They are providing these young people with a home at a very critical time of their lives,” Gregg said. “Tambra Place is trying to stop some of the generational things that happen. We felt really good about what they are trying to do.”
Formed in 2019, FOPSC held its Gathering in The Pines in September to benefit Tambra Place. In addition, the group is sponsoring its second annual holiday Mailbox Swag fundraiser with all proceeds also going to Tambra Place.
“These are our two marquee events. We hope to keep growing them and raising more money,” Gregg said, “to give back to the community.”
To learn more about Tambra Place's work in the community, visit https://www.tambraplace.org/
