The Moore County Republican Party has announced a series of upcoming precinct meetings.
Precincts are the smallest form of political organization and typically represent a neighborhood or a group of neighborhoods in an area. The meetings will be at Moore County GOP headquarters, 211 Central Park Ave. in Pinehurst.
This year, precinct members will vote on their leadership: chair, vice chair and secretary. These are two-year positions. In addition to organizing precinct activities, the precinct chair is a voting member of the Moore GOP Executive Committee.
The schedule is as follows:
* Precincts Pinehurst A1 and Pinehurst A2 will meet on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
* Precincts Pinehurst B2, Pinehurst C, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and Westmoore will meet on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m.
* Precincts Eureka-Whispering Pines and Carthage will meet on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m.
* Precincts Pinehurst B1, Bensalem, Cameron, DHR and Robbins will meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
* Precincts East Aberdeen, North Southern Pines, Pinebluff, Pinedene, South Southern Pines and West Aberdeen will meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1-3 p.m.
* Precincts Eastwood, East Knollwood, Little River, Vass, West End and West Knollwood will meet on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 2-4 p.m.
If you are unsure of your precinct, that information is available at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ or by contacting the Moore County Board of Elections at (910) 947-3868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.