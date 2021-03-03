This year’s annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale looked very different for troops across Moore County. But when your mission is ‘to make the world a better place,’ even a global pandemic can’t stand in the way of a bit of girl-powered creativity and philanthropy.
On Tuesday, staff of the Moore County Health Department were treated to a gift of 32 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from Girl Scout Peyton Patterson with Troop 2960. The generous donation was offered in appreciation of the work that the local health department’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peyton, 13, attends STARS charter school and has been active in Girl Scouts for eight years. Net proceeds from all Girl Scout Cookie sales are retained by the originating council and individual troop to help fund special opportunities like trips, community projects, and help scouts build essential skills such as goal setting, decision making, leadership, people skills, and money management.
On her own, Peyton sought donations from the community to be able to provide the cookies as a token of appreciation.
“I’ve known nurses who have worked very hard for a very long time, thanks to COVID-19. They’re exhausted, and extremely overworked,” said Peyton. “It seemed like everyone was tired, I knew I could do something for them to pay respect for the lives they have saved. Although cookies aren’t a lot, I still thought they could help.”
In addition to the Health Department, Peyton will be giving cookies to staff members of FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Moore County Public Safety.
“We are so thankful to Peyton. Her gift gives a tremendous boost to the morale of our staff who work so hard, day in and day out, in the fight against COVID-19,” said Health Director Robert Wittmann.
Girl Scout sisters Sarah, 14, and Macy, 7, Baker from Troop 2015 lost their grandfather, Ron Luna, to Covid-19 on January 15.
To honor their “Grandpa Ron” the girls decided to raise funds for a service project they called Cookies for Caring Nurses. Their goal was 61 boxes, the age Luna was when he passed away. Starting with their own Christmas money, the girls earned money through extra chores in addition to asking for donations.
In total, the Bakers donated 61 boxes to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where Mr. Luna had previously volunteered, plus another 31 boxes were donated to the Durham VA. With help from Girl Scout Troop 1394 in Phoenix, where Luna died, the girls donated another 48 boxes.
“Cookies for Caring Nurses has helped my sister Macy and I work through some of the sadness we have felt since he passed. We have kept focus on this project, and we think he is proud of us,” said Sarah.
“Yeah, Grandpa Ron loved Girl Scout cookies almost as much as he loved us,” said Macy.
Like many others, both girls said goodbye to their Grandpa on a ventilator after seeing and playing with him just a few weeks before. These Girl Scouts hope their projects have inspired other troops to donate cookies to local hospitals and frontline workers affected by COVID-19.
For more information about the Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscouts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.