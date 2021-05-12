A tanker carrying 6,000 gallons of gas and 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel rolled up to the Seven Lakes Friendly Mart Shell station on Tuesday evening.
Owner Randy Merritt said more than half of that load was sold by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. By mid-afternoon, his store was down to less than 1,000 gallons and he anticipated he would have to shut-down his pumps for the second time in as many days.
Located on N.C. 211 in the Seven Lakes business district, Merritt’s operation sells about a million gallons a year. His wholesale supplier keeps tabs on his tanks remotely and schedules regular deliveries every three days or so.
“We never run out and we never get low, except in a situation like this. When I emailed my wholesaler yesterday morning, he said he didn’t know when the terminal would be resupplied.”
“Retailers, like me, are at the mercy of the wholesalers who are at the mercy of the terminal. The terminal is at the mercy of the pipeline.”
As of Wednesday, there is still no definitive timeframe for when Colonial Pipeline will bring its operation back online. The company announced it is continuing to make forward progress in its around-the-clock efforts to return its system to service.
“Markets experiencing supply constraints and/or not serviced by other fuel delivery systems are being prioritized. We are collaborating with the Department of Energy (DOE) to evaluate market conditions to support this prioritization,” Colonial stated.
Colonial Pipeline suspended its operation Friday after it was hit with a ransomware attack. The shutdown led Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
“Restoring our network to normal operations is a process that requires the diligent remediation of our systems, and this takes time.”
The company operates four primary pipelines, identified as Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4, in addition to several smaller lateral lines.
Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, N.C., to Woodbine, Md., was operating Monday evening under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory was available.
Colonial further stated that actions taken by the Federal Government to issue temporary hours of service exemption for motor carriers and drivers transporting refined products across Colonial’s footprint and actions taken by several Governors to lift weight restrictions on tanker trucks should help alleviate local supply disruptions. In addition the Reid Vapor Pressure waiver issued this week by the U.S. EPA that will also help alleviate supply constraints in several states serviced by our system.
For small service station owners like Merritt, they are taking it day-by-day.
“I don’t know when we will be resupplied. This is only the second time in my 16 years here that we’ve had to close all dispensers because we ran out of every grade. When the pipeline burst a few years back, we were always just above running out and one time did run out. But those are the only two times this has happened.”
Merritt also has posted “no cans” signs at his fuel pumps to prevent customers from filling up more than the family car.
“It is a matter of spreading product fairly across the customer base,” Merritt said.
