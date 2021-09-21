Sept. 11 is a reverent day for first responders, especially those who serve in the fire service.
While many fire stations across the country had memorial events to honor the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Reid Lambert and four other local firemen were more than 150 miles away in Black Mountain helping out a fire department in need.
“What better way to treat 9/11 than to go help out a neighboring department who was going through hard times,” Lambert, a Southern Pines firefighter, said.
Garrett Presnell was a firefighter for Black Mountain Fire Department and passed away from COVID-19 complications more than three weeks ago at the age of 27. An opportunity was given to allow his fellow firemen to step away and mourn his death.
With that came an opening that the five Moore County firemen stepped in to fill.
Lambert, along with Pinehurst Fire Department’s Austin Majors and Brian Sneed, and Aberdeen Fire and Rescue’s Zac Sharpe and Desperado McCrimmon took the trip to the mountains two Saturdays ago to help fill a 24-hour shift for the department.
“I’ve kind of been through what they’re going through with losing a member,” Majors said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to work and keep your mind on the job like you need to when you’ve got stuff like that going on.”
All five are full-time firemen locally, but stepping into a new fire department meant getting a feel for the ins and outs of operating out of the Black Mountain fire station.
“You’ve just got to figure out the feel of stuff because we didn’t take a truck,” Lambert said. “It’s a whole new learning experience for an hour or two. You don’t know how it’s going to go down, but you have to figure it out.”
While the five firemen were more than three hours away from home, a familiar face helped in the acclimation process. Battalion Chief Bobby Davis from Black Mountain had served as an instructor for many training exercises in the past, and helped those who came to volunteer as he oversaw the shift.
“I had some previous history with Battalion Chief Bobby Davis and I knew a couple of the guys,” Sharpe said. “I knew Garrett’s brother, Cory Presnell, he was another one of my instructors. So it was a little bit personal to me.”
None of the five knew Garrett Presnell personally, but in a way, that changed Sunday morning when their shift was over and they stuck around to talk with the new shift coming on. Those Black Mountain firefighters were the crew that Garrett worked with and spent a majority of his time with when he was at work.
“We got to hear some stories about Garrett,” Majors said. “Listening to the stories and the memories they had, you kind of felt like you knew him.”
Majors said he felt that listening to the stories and being there to spend time with those in mourning meant as much as being there to give their time to the community to help serve.
The local firefighters said that the experience was meaningful to them, and also an example of the brotherhood that is shared.
“It means anything that those guys need at any time, no matter who they are and if we know them or not, they know we’ve got their back and vice versa,” said Sharpe, a young firefighter who took a job at Aberdeen the same month after graduating from Richmond Senior High School in June 2020.
Majors and Lambert have been in the fire service for more than a decade, and this was their first time deployed to help another fire department. They have been through losses in their departments and know that even when it is time to honor the life of a fallen firefighter, there’s still a need to serve the community.
“It doesn’t matter where you are at, we’ve all got the same task: we’re there to help people and help the community at the worst time possible,” Lambert said. “The one thing that has hit home multiple times before is we’ve got to be able to take care of our own too. Just because it was not Southern Pines, but a neighboring North Carolina department, we’ve got to take care of our own.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.