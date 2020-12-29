Aberdeen Fire and Rescue and the N.C. Forest Service honored the life of one of their own on Monday.
Billy Lewis, 50, died at his home on Christmas Eve. Both agencies gave the longtime, dedicated worker the proper sendoff with a procession that began at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines and ended at Ashley Heights Baptist Church in Hoke County.
Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Chief Phillip Richardson, who worked alongside Lewis for all of his emergency service career, said Lewis had a heart as big as the fire station.
N.C. Forest Service District Forester Don Watson worked with Lewis since coming to the district in 1996 and said the theme of “brotherhood” during the service was fitting for the support shown.
“It was that brotherhood aspect with the Forest Service personnel plus the fire department,” Watson said. “We work with them pretty much on every call that we go to. To see all those other departments pull in and all the Forest Service guys show up, it’s good to see.”
Lewis was carried from the funeral home to the graveside on the Aberdeen Fire Department’s 1941 Ford antique fire truck, and a Carolina Air Care helicopter made a flyover at the graveside.
Fellow Forestry Ranger William Bell officiated the graveside service, and the Forest Service honor guard participated in the service as well. Lewis gave Bell his start with the Forest Service, Watson said, and now Bell is the Ranger in Hoke County.
“It was the least we could do to honor him for the service he had given us,” Richardson said. “We probably couldn’t do enough to show how much we appreciate he had done over the years. He sure stood beside me, buddy.”
According to the obituary from Boles Funeral Home, Lewis began his firefighting career at the age of 16 with the Crestline Fire Department. He later became the chief at Crestline and was serving as the Assistant Fire Chief with Aberdeen Fire and Rescue. Lewis was also the Moore County Ranger for the Forestry Service.
Richardson, who was five years older than Lewis, said many of the fire officers in the area followed that same track of rising up the ranks under former Crestline Chief Adrian Allred.
Lewis joined Aberdeen Fire and Rescue before the merger of the two departments around 2006 and Richardson appointed Lewis as the Assistant Fire Chief over the volunteers shortly after.
“He had the greatest dedication of anyone I’ve ever seen,” Richardson said. “He was a born leader and people wanted to follow him. His dedication was unparalleled. It didn’t matter if it was a fundraiser or a fire in the middle of the night or a cat in the tree, he was the first one there. He was always willing to help a fellow person out.”
Watson said Lewis showed the same dedication to the Forest Service as well. Lewis was hired in a full-time certified position as an Assistant Ranger in 2000 after working as a smoke chaser for nearly a decade before. In 2009, he was hired as the Moore County Ranger.
“He was always around. If there was something going on, Billy was there,” Watson said. “Being in Moore County for the service with a lot of the people we work with, I kept expecting to see Billy show up because every time we did something he was always there.”
The obituary also said that Lewis loved his fire service family, as well as his own family.
Lewis is survived by his daughters Brittney Lewis and Ashley Lewis both of Aberdeen; his aunt, Betty Key of Ramseur; and a granddaughter Graycee McKinnon.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(1) comment
It has been a terrible year for Moore County First Responders...typical of the pain that 2020 has thrown us. We've lost four firemen and a paramedic this year, all staunch defenders of the citizens of Moore County. May they all Rest in Peace together.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.