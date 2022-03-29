Improving the organizational operations of the Pinehurst Fire Department has led to an improved insurance rating for that department, along with several other rural departments under its jurisdiction. Residents in those respective fire districts could, in turn, see home insurance rates decrease.
Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, recently announced that Pinehurst Fire Department improved its North Carolina Response Rating System score during its last routine inspection.
Pinehurst, along with the adjoining Taylortown fire district, received a rating of 2, up from a 4 that was given to the department in 2012. The mark puts the department among 66 out of 1,210 departments across the state that hold a class 2 ranking.
“We don’t really make decisions solely based on an insurance rate. We look at what the needs are and then try to make sure that we gather the low-hanging fruit, which is what we did this time,” Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole said. “We took the accreditation model and the things that they recommended that we improve on and just looked at industry best practices and developed training plans.
“ We didn’t really try to focus on improving the grade, it just kind of was a natural occurrence when you put the process in place to do that.”
The inspection also included the Longleaf rural fire department, which received a grade for the first time, a 3/9E NCRRS rating.
The improved ratings go into effect on June 1. The system considers 1 as the highest and best score, and 10 as the lowest. Those that score 10 are not recognized as a certified fire department by the state.
Cole said rural customers were likely to see the most significant changes in their insurance rates, but the amount of change is dependent on the insurance company.
Being that the department was graded as a whole, Cole mentioned how teamwork across many departments has led to the high rating for his department.
“We reach out to make sure that we have harmony in how we operate. That they know what our needs are and we know what their needs are. We are dependent on the surrounding communities as well, and we are the reciprocal part of that to provide assistance to them when they need it and we’re available,” he said. “It really is a team effort. It’s not based solely on what we do. It reaches out to Moore County utilities and the 911 communications system. We do gain credit for the personnel in Aberdeen, Southern Pines, Eastwood and West End and all the surrounding communities. It’s a partnership.”
Cole gave praise to the support from the village and its existing support programs to help provide for the fire department, as well as the staff at the department to help execute the needs that helped lead to the rating increase.
“From the leadership standpoint, I feel like my role is just like the trim tab on the rudder of the ship. I make the small gradual changes and the staff at the fire department are the ones that actually executed,” Cole said. “Having their support is why we are able to do the things we do and be successful.”
The inspection was done in November, and before the new water system was installed in Taylortown.
“We’ll look to see the improvements on that next go round,” Cole said.
State law requires the office of the state fire marshal’s officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.