Lifetimes of skill and single-minded devotion to a sport were on display for the world to see in Tokyo this summer.
For every American team that tested itself against the best from around the globe, there were reserve athletes waiting in the wings for their chance at an Olympic medal.
That’s become a familiar position for equestrian eventer Will Faudree.
Faudree’s journey with the 2020 Olympic squad ended on a tarmac in Liège, Belgium. He watched a plane carrying the three team horses plus a traveling reserve take off for Tokyo, as his horse Mason waited on a nearby van and the window closed on his chance to be one of them.
Faudree and Mason spent the previous two weeks at the showgrounds in Aachen, Germany quarantining with the core team horses and riders as well as the second alternate. There, all six rode and trained as if they’d be competing in Tokyo. And they had a lot to prepare for.
Event horses and riders could be considered the Ironmen of the equestrian world. Three-day eventing was introduced at the 1912 Olympics as “Militaire,” with three distinct phases modeled after cavalry training. These days the horses are born and bred athletes schooled in the intricacies of dressage, conditioned for a rugged cross-country jumping course, yet quick and responsive enough to show jump in an arena on day three.
Crossing the globe with large animals is never a straightforward affair, but for top-class horses and riders it becomes routine enough. The COVID-19 pandemic, on top of forcing the cancellation of most major equestrian events in 2020 and postponing the Tokyo Games, resulted in more stringent rules for entry to Japan.
Had the American horses flown directly, they would have had to go it alone without an attending veterinarian or their familiar grooms — who dote on their charges around the clock. So instead the horses, with their human entourage, spent 10 days in an approved quarantine location.
“All the dressage horses were there when the eventing horses arrived. Then two days before we left the show jumpers got there. It wasn’t just the Americans: the Irish, the Spanish, the Germans, Canadians, Belarus, South Africa … There were so many countries there, it was a bit chaotic to be honest,” Faudree recalled.
“But it was a really educational 10 days. We worked hard. I love Germany in general. The food’s fantastic and I love the people.”
He comes across as surprisingly sanguine for a veteran athlete who came within inches of competing in the Olympics. But if Faudree, now 40, has learned anything from his career thus far, it’s perspective.
Faudree’s career at the top of the sport was just getting started back in 2004, when he was named the team alternate for the Athens games with his first international horse Antigua. Faudree and Antigua went on to compete on the U.S. team for the World Equestrian Games in Aachen and again be shortlisted for the 2008 Olympic Games. On another horse, Andromaque, he was named to the first reserve position for the London Olympics.
“I don’t do it to go to the Olympic Games, I do it for the love of the horses and the love of the game. I’m really fortunate that I’ve had a career that has allowed me to have horses at the top of the sport for the last 20 years,” he said.
Gymnast Simone Biles’ bronze medal performance on beam, after withdrawing from most of her events, offered Faudree a reminder of the passion shared by all elite athletes.
“You could just see in her face and in her demeanor, and in her gratitude when she finished, that she was doing that beam routine for herself. She was doing it for the love of the game,” he said. “At the end of the day that’s what we all do it for.”
On the Farm
Faudree’s Gavilan Farm in Hoffman, just over the Richmond County line, is a functional monument to the well-being of competition horses.
He’s built the farm almost from the ground up since 2008. On a tip from local veterinarian Tom Daniel, Faudree found the property: a shell of a barn with plastic sheeting in lieu of outer walls surrounded by old railroad ties for fencing.
At 27, with a career developing beyond his first horse Antigua, he needed the room to grow.
“Like I’ve done my whole life, I just dive in headfirst and figure out what stroke I need to start swimming to get my head above water,” said Faudree.
“This has become a real home. I picked Southern Pines because I am a real homebody and I can be here year-round. I don’t have to go south for the winter.”
Athletic trainers and managers have nothing on Faudree’s staff of riders and grooms, who keep the farm’s 12 equine inhabitants happy, healthy and performing at their best.
Ten-foot charts hanging on the barn walls outline in neat lettering when each horse is next scheduled for new shoes. Another depicts turnout assignments in the 45-acre farm’s various paddocks, each named for a city in Faudree’s native Texas.
Inside the feed room yet another chart specifies which from among a half-dozen feeds — plus an assortment of supplements — each horse eats morning, noon, and night.
At the top of each list the same name remains: “Brad,” as Faudree called his first upper-level partner Antigua, who he lost this spring at age 32. Photos of Brad feature prominently among the 50-odd framed photographs hanging in the tack room.
On the opposite wall, an assortment of finisher’s plaques from events in the United States, Ireland, Germany, England, France and Holland represent the careers of Brad, Andromaque (Missie), Pawlow (Ernie), Pfun (Ted) and now Mason, who competes as Mama’s Magic Way.
Faudree hopes to ride Mason to earn a few more: the inaugural Maryland Five-Star in October and if things continue to go well the spring Badminton Horse Trials in England.
At just 10 years old, Mason is young and fairly new to international competition — the four American event horses who traveled to Tokyo ranged from 13 to 17. Longtime owner Jennifer Mosing imported the Hanoverian gelding from Germany when he was 7. Faudree spent two full seasons getting to know him at the lower levels before moving up to Advanced. They’d only done half a dozen Advanced competitions before contesting their first international five-star event at the Kentucky Horse Park this past April.
But Faudree has ridden enough horses, both superstars and those lacking some essential quality, to know when a horse has what it takes.
“I like to describe him as a three-year-old little boy on a sugar high in a toy store. All the time,” Faudree described Mason.
“You can breed the two best horses in the world and you might not get a horse that is going to be a top international horse. I think their natural, raw talent definitely is a factor. But the most important thing I look for in the horses I’m picking out is their work ethic and their brain: do they want to get better?”
Though some horses may be physically capable of running and jumping 30-plus obstacles over five miles or so, Mason is one of the few who thrive on it.
Before cross country, Faudree customarily shortens his stirrups for a more effective galloping and jumping position. Mason has learned to associate the two, so that’s when the kid in the candy store tends to come out.
After their round at Kentucky, the horse knew he’d accomplished something and would have happily jumped around a second time.
“If there was a six-star I’d probably take that horse because he just gets better and better,” said Faudree. “It takes a special horse to do the top of any sport, because we’re not forcing them to do it. They love it.”
‘A Huge Honor’
With the rest of Mason’s career in mind, Faudree made the most of the experience in Germany as a way to test the waters for future international competitions.
“Obviously he got on a plane and flew here from Germany when I got him, but it’s a bit different when they’re competition fit and ready to go,” he said.
“So it was actually a very beneficial 10 days, two weeks, to go over and train. He traveled really well. I hope next year to take him to Badminton over in England. Now we’ve put him on a plane and taken him somewhere.”
Though the pandemic upended much of the 2020 competition schedule, it was only the extra year of preparation that put Mason in the running for Tokyo in the first place. It also gave Faudree a chance to double down on fundamental training without the distraction of competing.
At this point in his career, competitions aren’t an end in themselves. Instead they test the weeks and months of training and fitness work he puts into his top horses. That’s an outlook he came by the hard way after a bad fall at the local Five Points Horse Trials in 2015.
“I just focus on the balances in my life. It took me breaking my neck to figure that out. You have to slow down and appreciate that it’s great to go to these competitions and we have those goals, but just like when the pandemic hit, we have no control over this. I still have hopes and dreams to go and do it, but priorities change.”
It might be easy to concentrate on the “what if” questions that might have ended in a team slot, but Faudree has had enough ups and downs in his career that his focus has evolved beyond that..
“It’s a huge honor to represent the country. It’s an honor I take very seriously. I want to go and do well for the country and my owner, my sponsors, my team. It’s a huge operation that stands behind us as we go down the centerline,” he said.
“My accomplishment is not my accomplishment alone. My accomplishments are a result of the team of people around me and the team of people I don’t even know that support and cheer us on.”
