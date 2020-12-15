Pinehurst-based dentists Kamron Monroe and Clement Monroe have earned the 2020 Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition presented by the the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), a professional association of more than 39,000 general dentists. The award recognizes their commitment to lifelong learning, volunteering their services to communities in need, mentoring associates and new dentists, and participating in organized dentistry.
The Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition (LLSR) is presented only to AGD members who have gone above and beyond earning the association’s highest honor of Mastership. Since its inception in 2005, only 354 of the AGD’s 39,000 members have received the prestigious Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition.
To accomplish this recognition, Drs. Kamron and Clement Monroe completed at least 1,600 hours of continuing dental education in 16 different dental disciplines. In addition, recipients must complete at least 100 hours of dental-related community/volunteer service.
“Recipients of AGD’s Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition truly exemplify leadership, perseverance and embrace the AGD’s core principles and ideals,” says AGD President Connie L. White, DDS, FAGD. “Dr. Kamron D Monroe and Dr. Clement D Monroe are to be commended for their commitment to dentistry. This award symbolizes lifelong learning, leadership, mentorship and the drive for excellence in dentistry.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there are an estimated 144,000 general dentists who are employed directly in the field of dentistry. A general dentist is the primary care provider for patients of all ages and is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management and overall coordination of services related to patients’ oral health needs.
Dr. Kamron D Monroe and Dr. Clement D Monroe graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry in May, 1995 and currently practice dentistry in Pinehurst. In addition to the AGD, Dr. Kamron D Monroe is a member of the Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the North Carolina Dental Society, the Sandhills Dental Study Club and is a Dawson Academy Scholar. Dr. Clement D Monroe is a member of the Sandhills Dental Study Club and is a Dawson Academy Scholar. Both doctors participate in the Central North Carolina Dawson Academy Study Club.
