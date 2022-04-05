Faith leaders from across the Sandhills gathered Saturday in downtown Southern Pines to pray for the many lives that have been upended by the war in Ukraine.
Organized by the Moore County NAACP, the outdoor vigil featured speakers from various denominations. They touched on different themes but were steadfast in their appeals for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
O’Linda McSurely Watkins, who has served as president of the Moore County NAACP for the past 25 years, said the chapter had little difficulty finding clergy willing to participate in the event.
“The invasion of Ukraine has awakened the souls of millions of Americans,” Watkins told an audience of about 70 people, many of whom had small Ukrainian flags pinned to their shirts. “In Moore County, organizing this evening’s prayer service was one of the easiest things we have ever done.”
The Rev. Debra Gray of Blacknall AME Zion Church in Sanford asked the crowd to join her in a prayer for Black Ukrainians, a group whose plight has been largely overlooked. She also prayed for the “spouses (left to) care for their families” and for the “children seeing devastation and hurt and pain in the faces of their families,” among others.
“God, we know that you're able to do exceedingly and abundantly above all we can ever ask or think,” Gray said. “We trust that in every situation with every individual from the Ukraine, you are working out your best, hallelujah, for them.”
Mindy Fineman of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation led a prayer for countries that have “opened their borders to provide humanitarian corridors and safe passage” to Ukrainians fleeing the war.
“They carry a heavy load, sometimes at great risk,” Fineman said. “But this is a humane risk and a necessary risk. We pray for their unquestionable hospitality to do what is right. May all the innocent people in the Ukraine and throughout the region know that we are with them. Even from afar, we hear their cries.”
During the vigil, members of the audience were offered thick-stemmed sunflowers to hoist up in support of besieged Ukrainians. Maggie Smith, local chair of Women in NAACP, explained that the sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine, is “swiftly becoming an international symbol of solidarity with nations and people since the Russian invasion.”
Phil Hardy, pastor for Congregational Church of Pinehurst, prayed Saturday for “those living in the anxiety borne from having loved ones caught up in the hostilities manifested on the soil of Ukraine.”
“For those whose days are filled with a dreadful not-knowing, we ask that their souls would experience a peace which can only be attributed to movements of your grace in their lives,” he said. “May their nights not be sleepless but instead filled with the rest needed for living. May agents of mercy find their way to the sides of those beleaguered by worry in a manner which carries them through their darkest days.”
