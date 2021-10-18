Bradley Wadsworth grew up close to the land. For eight generations, his family has farmed several hundred acres of rolling terrain in northern Moore County.
“I just always knew I was going to farm. It was instilled in me. If you grow up on a farm, that’s all you want to do. You want to carry on the family tradition,” he said.
Wadsworth and his wife, Austin, and their nineteen-month-old daughter, Willa Grace, were recognized as the Farm Family of the Day at the N.C. State Fair on Monday, Oct. 18. The program is sponsored by Tractor Supply Co. and helps promotes the state’s agricultural industry.
Every four years the N.C. State Fair also hosts a reunion to recognize Century Farm families. Out of 52,000 farms statewide, only around 2,000 have been owned by the same families for more than 100 years.
There are 25 Century Farms, including Wadsworth Acres, that were also recognized Monday during the State Fair's Century Farm reunion.
“The State Fair’s earliest beginnings sought to elevate the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology. Today, one of agriculture’s biggest challenges is helping people make the connection between farming and the food they enjoy,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farm families tell that story the best because they are out there every day working hard to grow the food, fiber and fuel we need. We are looking forward to recognizing them at the State Fair.”
One of Moore County’s early settlers, William Wadsworth, received a land grant for 393 acres in 1812. He went on to represent Moore County for three terms in the North Carolina House of Commons between 1826-1829.
Over the years, successive generations of Wadsworths grew cotton and tobacco in Carthage. They also raised chickens and hogs, and planted corn to feed their animals.
“I know the family shifted out of tobacco in the early 1990s,” said Wadsworth. “But you lose a lot of your past when you lose the older generation. I wish we would have written more stuff down.”
Wadsworth assumed his role in the family business in 2011, when his uncle became ill. The commercial cattle farm has 60 brood cows and they are looking into selling pasture raised beef directly to consumers in the future.
Austin Wadsworth is the local N.C. Farm Bureau agent in Carthage, and Bradley also works as a crop adjuster in the insurance business. Their daughter represents the ninth generation of Wadsworths in Moore County.
“We are very fortunate to have these roots. It is just one of those things you are proud of, your history and your name. When you grow up on a farm, it is work. You don’t know how lucky you are.”
