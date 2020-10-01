As with past local elections, the Moore County Chamber of Commerce provided all candidates an opportunity to respond to an issues questionnaire.
The purpose of this process is to inform our membership, employees and community what the candidates believe are current issues of concern and areas of opportunity that are impacting not only Moore County but also how the candidate believes they can make an impact as an elected official.
“Chamber members continue to view access to elected officials and information on legislative issues as important,” said Linda Parsons, Chamber president and CEO. “It is critical for the Chamber and its members to provide useful information to the business community so they can elect business-friendly politicians that support a healthy and strong entrepreneurial environment.”
The development of these candidates questionnaires enables the Chamber and its members to take a proactive and strengthened position in the legislative arena.
“A stronger voice by the Chamber and increased volunteer participation will continue to move the community forward,” Parsons added.
Importantly, the responses are not an endorsement of any candidate by the Moore County Chamber.
A complete list of candidates and the responses received can be viewed in entirety on the Moore County Chamber’s website (https://www.moorecountychamber.com/). The responses were taken directly from the submissions of each candidate and have not been altered in any way. No preference has been given to current office holders.
Eight candidates provided direct responses to the questionnaire, two candidates provided alternate submissions, and the remaining candidates for local office did not respond.
The eight candidates who returned completed questionnaires include U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson; Helen Probst Mills, candidate for NC Senate; Lowell Simon, candidate for N.C. House of Representatives; Moore County Commissioner Frank Quis; Moore County School Board members Stacey Caldwell, Helena Wallin-Miller, Betty Wells Brown, and Robert Levy, candidate for Moore County School Board.
State Rep. Jamie Boles (52) and Rep. Allen McNeill (78) provided alternative submissions that can also be viewed on the Chamber’s website.
Candidates for office that did not respond to the questionnaire include U.S. Sen. Tom Tillis; Cal Cunningham, candidate for U.S. Senate; Congressional candidates Patricia Timmons-Goodson, Cynthia Wallace, Dan Bishop; State Sen. Tom McInnis; Moore County School Board member John Weaver; and Moore County School Board candidates Brandon Coleman, David Hensley, and Philip Holmes.
