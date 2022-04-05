United Way of Moore County announced that three local businesses received 2021 Spirit of North Carolina Awards at the United Way of North Carolina annual meeting in Pinehurst.
United Way of North Carolina’s annual Spirit of North Carolina award celebrates organizations for their campaign excellence achieved through impactful events, engaged leadership, and volunteer engagement. Organizations championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion values and post-pandemic rebuilding efforts are also celebrated.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas received the 2021 Spirit of North Carolina Award for Post Pandemic Champion. Moving from response to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, FirstHealth has led the way in meeting community needs through their fundraising, volunteer, and advocacy efforts.
Golf Pride, a division of Eaton, showcased its organization and was featured in “best practices” for a successful United Way campaign. Golf Pride received an award for Most Impactful/Engaging Kickoff/Campaign Event.
First Bank received a Spirit of North Carolina award for Building Momentum/Sustainability through engaged leadership.
“The Spirit of North Carolina Award gives our local United Way an opportunity to acknowledge organizations who positively impact our neighborhoods,” said Linda Pearson, executive director for United Way of Moore County. “We applaud all our companies for being difference makers in the community and are excited to honor these three along with others across the state.”
“2021 was a year of continued challenges, requiring flexibility and creativity when planning fundraising campaigns,” added Wes Cowell, chairman of the board for United Way of Moore County. “Our heartfelt congratulations to all 2021 Spirit of North Carolina winners across North Carolina for their incredible accomplishments and dedication to United Way.”
The Spirit of North Carolina Award offers United Ways in NC communities an opportunity to honor organizations whose United Way campaigns exemplify the “spirit” of their community. Winners meet specific standards of achievement and are selected by a team of United Way leaders from across the state. United Way of North Carolina leads the award nomination and judging process and presents the award annually.
