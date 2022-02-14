The N.C. Supreme Court on Friday swatted down the latest attempt by sweepstakes game operators to challenge the state’s law banning games.
Two companies, Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements, sued the state over its efforts to shut down the operations, claiming that “skill predominates over chance” in the latest version of its games. The games still resemble a video slot machine, but players now have to move around a number or symbol on the screen in order to determine whether they won or lost.
In a unanimous ruling issued Friday, the Supreme Court rejected that argument. “Chance controls plaintiffs’ game by determining that in 75 percent of turns, players will not be eligible to play for the top prize and, indeed, cannot play for anything more than mere cents,” Justice Robin Hudson wrote.
And in a sign that the court system might be getting tired of playing whack-a-mole with the gaming issue, Hudson cited a 1915 N.C. Supreme Court ruling on a similar case. Back then, the court ruled that games of chance are defined by the player’s intention to get big returns for minimal effort. “This is the lure that draws the credulous and unsuspecting into the deceptive scheme, and it is what the law denounces as wrong and demoralizing.”
Richard Frye, owner of Sandhill Amusements in Southern Pines, said he was surprised when the N.C. Court of Appeals in 2019 overturned an older ruling that found certain gaming kiosks, sometimes called sweepstakes machines, did not run afoul of the state’s gambling laws.
That ruling, Frye said at the time time, was unfair to companies that market machines like the ones distributed by Sandhill Amusements. These suppliers usually share income with the restaurants, bars and convenience stores that house the machines.
“As far as I’m concerned, the court is wrong,” Frye said after the Court of Appeals ruling in 2019. “They didn’t follow the facts in the case or in all the many cases that led up to this final case, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Frye believed Sandhill Amusements was an innocent casualty in the state’s war on sweepstakes parlors, establishments he viewed as little more than clandestine casinos.
“What the state really wants to do is get rid of the big sweepstakes rooms, and my company doesn’t do those,” he said in 2019. “I’ve never owned a game room. I hate the game rooms, quite frankly.”
As the president of Entertainment Group of North Carolina, an organization that lobbies for the amusement machine industry, Frye advocated for legislation banning sweepstakes parlors.
“We tried to get a bill passed to get rid of the game rooms, because that’s the major problem,” Frye said. “Everything they’re running is games of chance, and it’s highly illegal. They’re the big outlaw in the business, and I knew that if we got rid of them, then we had an opportunity to stay on the street in small, limited numbers.”
(1) comment
How ridiculous. I find gambling disgusting, comparable to pushing drugs onto minors. The worst form of gambling is that run by governments, such as the so-called Education Lottery in North Carolina, which exploits children to encourage addiction to gambling and was supposed to end all the whining over supposed underspending on government schools. It is outrageous that a government that has no problem running a gambling scheme itself forbids the private sector from doing the same. Either allow gambling of all kinds in the free market, or forbid it altogether, starting with the government lottery. Best is to work hard, live within your means and you will be rewarded in time at a 100% probability, great odds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.