A U.S. Army Captain who lives in Moore County is at the center of an Army investigation into her participation in last week’s events in Washington, D.C.
Emily Grace Rainey, whose prominence has grown in the past several months for protesting local coronavirus restrictions and leading an anti-face mask organization, led a group of about 100 people from Moore County to D.C.
According to reports in The Associated Press, CBS News and the Daily Mail out of the United Kingdom, Rainey said, “'I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights.”
The Pilot is attempting to contact Rainey for additional comment.
Rainey, 30, is attached to 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg, according to Maj. Daniel Lessard, a spokesman for 1st Special Forces Command. According to The Military Times, PSYOP forces "use information and misinformation to shape the emotions, decision-making and actions of American adversaries. Its Latin motto 'Verbum Vincent means 'words conquer' in English.
According to a story on cbsnews.com, Rainey had already resigned her commission. But because the process of resigning one’s commission takes time, Rainey was still on active duty when she led protestors to Washington, CBS News reported. She was seen in Army fatigues as recently as last month, when she spoke at a Moore County Board of Education meeting.
She is due to leave the Army next month.
CBS reported that Rainey said she acted within military regulations and that no one in her group broke the law.
Members of the U.S. military can participate in political organizations and events out of uniform. However, the Department of Defense prohibits active-duty members from sponsoring partisan organizations. It is not yet known if Rainey was in conflict with those parameters.
According to published reports, Rainey said she attended the Trump rally while on leave and didn't advertise that she was an Army officer. She told The Associated Press Sunday afternoon that her commanders had not asked about her time in Washington, but she did not immediately respond to a subsequent inquiry about the Army's investigation.
“I told my bosses before I went that I was going, and I told them when I got back,” she said.
Officials at Fort Bragg are working to determine what other soldiers went to Washington and whether they were part of the mob that stormed the Capitol.
So far, at least 90 other people have been arrested on charges ranging from misdemeanor curfew violations to felonies related to assaults on police officers, possessing illegal weapons and making death threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
CBS News reported that Rainey resigned her commission after receiving a career-ending letter of reprimand for her actions at an earlier protest.
Rainey was charged by Southern Pines Police in late May last year when she tore off tape closing off the Downtown Park playground. At the time, the governor’s coronavirus restrictions had mandated the closure of all public parks.
Rainey posted an 80-second video of herself on Facebook tearing down the tape and talking about it.
“Everyone here, all you freedom fighters, this is for you,” she said.
Having been warned previously by police, she was charged with injury to personal property.
Rainey has been a leader of Moore County Citizens for Freedom, which describes itself online as a nonpartisan network promoting conservative values. It has been most vocal around coronavirus restrictions and orders to wear face masks.
On Dec. 30, Rainey posted a video to Facebook in which she said that Citizens for Freedom and the Moore County Republican Party were sponsoring buses for the trip to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. In the video, she is wearing what she said was a favored Christmas present: a ball cap that read “Lions Not Sheep.”
“If you would like to sponsor a rider to go to Washington, D.C. to stand for election integrity, on Jan. 6, which our president asked us to be there, then please let the GOP know so we can get folks signed up.
“I’ll lead this trip, so, um, I’ll be there and will be helping to coordinate on the day.”
Rainey told The Associated Press that her group and most people who traveled to Washington "are peace-loving, law-abiding people who were doing nothing but demonstrating our First Amendment rights."
In a Facebook post Jan. 8 at 6:24 p.m. on her personal page, Rainey typed the comment “EVERYONE STAY CALM,” followed by four American flag emojis. She attached a seven-minute video.
“Everyone calm down,” she says, speaking directly into a camera. “It is ok to be upset but this was never about Trump. This was never about one man getting elected for another four years. This was always about our American values. This was always about we the people.”
She says further: “We aren’t going anywhere. We’re not shutting up. Until you’re ready to put everything on the line, just like our founding fathers did, then you’re not serious about this.
“And what is happening in our country will continue to happen. Do not be afraid. Do not fear Josh Stein and his witch hunt. My name is on there three times. Not afraid. It’s darkest before the dawn.”
Stein is North Carolina’s Attorney General. On Friday, he posted on Twitter supporting efforts to identify any North Carolina residents who took part in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Stein is asking the public for any information leading to the identities of North Carolinians who were part of the mob.
Later in the video, Rainey says she is getting off Facebook and giving up her iPhone in favor of an LG flip phone. She then says “the technocracy is out of control and we are going to do something about it.”
“They’re going to try to silence 80 million people and they hate you. They hate you. They hate you with all the same hatred of every genocide that has ever happened,” Rainey says in the video.
“So get off the bench. This is not an extracurricular activity. This is an existential activity. You need to start fighting. Everyone has talents. Everyone has resources. Everyone needs to be putting all of it, not some of it, not attending something on a Saturday, no. You don’t have time for vacations. I’m sorry. That time has passed. Our Founding Fathers didn’t take vacations. They were fighting for our freedoms. They were framing our Constitution.”
She then urges people to run for public office, saying, “There’s a ton of town councils out there. We have county commissioners. we have school board.
“There are seats here and you have a network. You have a network of people that will support you, that will make your campaign successful.
“It’s time to make it untenable for progressive elected officials to become elected in this county. Moore County stands for American values, not Communist values. So let’s keep it that way. Our county is a stronghold.”
She closes her video with an exhortation of sorts.
“We aren’t going anywhere. We’re not shutting up,” she says. “Until you’re ready to put everything on the line, just like our founding fathers did, then you’re not serious about this. And what is happening in our country will continue to happen.”
The video concludes with Rainey saying, “You just have to be ready to give it all you got. It’s worth it. Our country’s worth it. Our values are worth it. Love you guys.”
Captain Rainey deserves a medal for courage and a promotion for defending her Commander-in-Chief. My guess is she has a good future in store when the Palin-Trump team starts their campaign on January 20th, 2021, the same day Conservative House Republicans should launch their impeachment effort of the illegitimate Biden/Harris uh, you know, the thing.
First, the headline is a distortion (probably deliberate). Emily had no "role" in the D.C. rally, at least no more than any other attendee had a "role". Unless demanding fair, untainted elections and defending First Amendment rights is somehow suspicious, possibly dangerous. The Pilot appears to be on a mission to destroy the reputation of a great Patriot who served our country faithfully.
Stein, North Carolina’s Attorney General, asking the public for any information leading to the identities of North Carolinians who were part of the Capitol Hill mob. Wish he had made this appeal during the months of terror, looting, rioting, burning cities done by BLM and Antifa.
Amen! Lefties read this and are dumbfounded. They have no idea what you are talking about as their fake news does not permit the truth to be told. Just like no election fraud exists. They don’t live in real-ville.
Here come the speech police. When will The Pilot Cover local BLM rally organizers this way? The ones that caused billions of damage and death across our country this year? When will it publish just one word from Trump’s speech that any sane person would construe as inciting violence? The area military community should take note - this is what one of the local news outlets thinks of one of your kind, a person whose offense it seems was to take her child to the playground, refuse to wear a useless mask, and exercise her constitutional right to speak out on the well-documented massive election fraud we just experienced.
