While bike riding with her son at Reservoir Park on Sunday, Sara Hutchinson spotted a familiar face. A stuffed llama toy wearing red pajamas was propped up next to the trail.
“Llama Llama is a well-known character from a long line of children’s books. I used to read the books to my son all the time.”
It had only been the day before when she’d met a little girl carrying what she believes is the exact same toy. The two families happened upon each other on the trail and chatted only briefly.
“I saw she was holding Llama Llama and told her mom that we’d loved the stories too. She said it was her daughter’s favorite toy, so much so they kept a spare in the closet at home just in case.”
Llama Llama Red Pajamas was the first book written and illustrated by the late Anna Dewdney. Ironically, the story follows the main character’s panicked reaction to being left alone and offers a reassuring message that parental love and support will always be there, even from afar.
When Hutchinson saw the stuffed llama all alone, she quickly sprang into action. She snapped a photo of his lakeside predicament and then, worried he might get ruined in the rain, decided it was best to take him home for safekeeping.
By Sunday evening, she’d shared his photo on several Facebook pages, including the Moore County Moms Group, and the Nextdoor app.
“I’m trying to get the word out but, so far, nobody has recognized him yet.”
Hopefully, it’ll only take a few days for the little llama’s mama to find him. In the meantime, Hutchinson has big plans to keep him busy. He’ll be riding high on her backpack on her future trips to Reservoir Park and will be joining her family on other outings.
“We’ll do some Llama Llama adventures, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.