In the field, he portrays an 18th century ranking officer in the North Carolina line. Surrounded by soldiers with muskets — and resolve — ready, prepared for battle.
“We call it the hobby,” says Patrick O’Kelley, commander of the 2nd North Carolina Regiment, one of several large American Revolutionary War reenactment groups in the state. “But it’s almost a lifestyle.”
For most Americans, the Fourth of July means celebrating our nation’s independence with picnics, parades and fireworks. But for historical re-enactors like O’Kelley and his family, donning Colonial garb is year-round serious fun.
It’s also a unique way to honor the sacrifices of those men, women and children who ensured the Declaration of Independence was more than just an expression of ideals, that it would establish a new government.
“There’s an image of re-enactors being fat, nerdy guys who can’t find a girlfriend. That’s not what you’ll find. You make friends doing this. I met my wife doing this. You have people who, when they die, have their ashes fired out of a cannon on a re-enactment site.”
A triple tabber, O’Kelley has plenty of real world military experience. A military brat, he followed in his father’s footsteps serving in the Special Forces, in addition to time in the 82nd Airborne and as an Army Ranger. When he retired from active duty, O’Kelley had a second career teaching JROTC in Lee County Schools for another 20 years.
O’Kelley is quick to admit he wasn’t expecting much when he went to his first re-enactment only a few years out of high school. At the time, he was stationed at Fort Bragg and his roommate, a fellow paratrooper, invited him to an encampment in Red Springs.
“I asked him two things. Will there be girls? And do they have beer?” O’Kelley laughs. “I went just for the novelty of it. After a while, I liked the whole concept.”
He’s been with the 2nd N.C. Regiment since 1980. They portray the Continental unit that served with Washington’s Army and helped defend Charleston, S.C., in 1776, among other battles.
O’Kelley and his wife, Alice, raised their daughters in the hobby: A photograph of the smiling girls in Colonial-era dresses at an encampment at the House in the Horseshoe, a historical battle site in northern Moore County, illustrates a happy childhood spent sleeping in tents and making mud pies.
“The 2nd Regiment is a large unit full of young, unwed women now,” he jokes, “because our three daughters are all in their 20s.”
One daughter now heads up the unit’s recruitment outreach and social media. Prospective members don’t need to worry about authentic garb, at least initially. The O’Kelleys keep a loaner closet with attire for up to 18 men and six women.
Like most re-enactors, they’ve also dabbled in other periods such as the Civil War and World War I re-enacting, but O’Kelley said his primary passion is the American Revolution.
While still serving on active duty, he began writing “Nothing But Blood and Slaughter: The Revolutionary War in the Carolinas,” a four volume series that details more than 1,000 American Revolutionary War-era skirmishes and battles that occurred across North and South Carolina. He followed that effort up with another massive research project, transcribing Francis Marion’s orderly book. Famously known as the Swamp Fox, Marion chronicled his field orders from 1775 to the end of 1782 — the entire duration of the American Revolution. In “Unwaried Patience and Fortitude: Francis Marion’s Orderly Book,” O’Kelley provides context to what was happening at that time in the war, and in the field,” so you can understand why he was giving these orders.”
His most recent literary effort is a memoir titled “Triple Canopy: A Warrior’s Journey from Grenada to Iraq,” which O’Kelley re-released last year. In it, he shares stories from his own military experiences in the 82nd Airborne, as an Army Ranger, and operating with Special Forces behind Iraqi lines during Operation Desert Storm.
Re-enacting events, also called “living history,” typically take place outdoors on weekends in the spring, summer and fall. There are a number of active re-enacting groups that interpret 18th and 19th century life. For more information, visit www.americanrevolution.org, historicsites.nc.gov or www.reenactorinfo.org.
Here in Moore County, you can relive the Revolutionary War skirmish that left bullet holes in the Colonial-era home of Whig Col. Philip Alston on Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the House in the Horseshoe, 288 Alston House Road, Sanford. The battle reenactment will take place at 2 p.m. Admission is free, parking is $5. For more information, call (910) 947-2051 or visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/house-horseshoe.
