The Carthage Board of Commissioners denied an aspiring homesteader’s request to raise livestock in town after more than 50 concerned citizens turned out for a public hearing on Monday.
Stephen Rastelli had hoped to keep dairy sheep, goats and other animals on two properties that are not currently zoned for agricultural use. One of the properties, a 10-acre parcel off Summit Street, is undeveloped; Rastelli and his family live on the other parcel, a 3-acre site off South McNeill Street.
“Me and my wife moved to Carthage a couple years back, and I learned that the average food travels 1,500 miles to your dinner table and I thought it would be pretty awesome to shorten that for myself and my family," Rastelli told the commissioners. "I would provide some meat, eggs and milk for myself and sell the excess.”
The animals, he said, could also be used to spruce up the long-vacant parcel on Summit Street, which is “eroding away.”
“One of the benefits of not using heavy machinery to clear a property that you can’t build on but (instead) using animals to clear it is they actually rebuild the soil by exposing that dirt that hasn’t had sunlight on it for a long time,” Rastelli said. “That would allow perennial grasses to grow and the natural fertilization of that land. There’s no real way to go backwards when it comes to erosion, but it could definitely halt the erosion and turn a property that nobody’s seen any value in into something beautiful.”
Kathy Liles, the town planner, acknowledged that the inclusion of pigs in Rastelli’s initial proposal had been a source of concern among residents.
“Swine is not allowed within the town limits of the Town of Carthage so we cannot do pigs, and that’s actually specified in the General Code, which are basically our police powers for the town,” she said. “Even through conditional zoning, the zoning code cannot trump those police powers.”
Liles added that there has been a statewide moratorium on hog farms since 1997.
“Existing hog farms, with approval from the state, can expand, but new hog farms can’t ever be permitted the way the legislation reads right now,” she said. “I think it’s important for you to kind of know that because I don’t want people to be scared about something that may never happen here.”
But her assurance did little to allay the fears of residents, many of whom stood shoulder-to-shoulder along a wall of the crowded McDonald Building. Because of limited space, the unusually large audience was forced to wait in a different room for much of the three-hour meeting.
Over a dozen citizens implored the commissioners to deny Rastelli’s request during the public hearing. Unlike other recent hearings on contentious zoning issues in Carthage, the discourse was mostly civil, with several speakers telling Rastelli that they harbored no ill will toward him.
Still, the residents who spoke worried that farm animals would cause odor issues and lessen the value of nearby homes, among other concerns.
“If it is zoned residential, it is zoned residential for a reason,” said Mark Fry, a life-long Carthage resident. “How would changing it benefit the neighbors? How would it benefit the Town of Carthage? It adversely affects far more people than it benefits.”
Other speakers argued that the commissioners’ approval would set a precedent, encouraging more people to raise livestock in residential areas.
“This could either open a lot of doors that we don’t want open or it’s going to close a lot of doors and keep things out,” said Steven Boen, a local pastor who lives on Maple Street. “You and I both know that once you open doors, it’s hard to shut them.”
Although the commissioners said they sympathized with Rastelli’s plight, the board unanimously voted to deny his request.
“As a representative for the people, I can’t be for this,” Commissioner Dustin Smith said. “I know it benefits you, Mr. Rastelli, and I understand where you’re coming from, but there’s 50 people here it could potentially hurt.”
Additional coverage of Monday's meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com
OK, sounds like hogs are out. What about chickens within the city limits? (asking for a friend).
