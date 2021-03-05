Flames tore through a dilapidated structure in downtown Aberdeen this week as part of live fire training exercise conducted by the Aberdeen Fire Department.
Friends of the Aberdeen Library acquired the .79 acre tract at 104 N. Pine St. in 2018, where the organization hopes to build a new, modern library. The site adjoins a slightly smaller parcel of land that was already owned by the town.
The old home on the site was a contributing property to the Aberdeen Historic District, but it was in poor condition. The town’s historical commission and the Friends group tried but did not succeed in recruiting a qualified applicant to move the house to a site where it could be preserved.
Aberdeen’s Page Memorial Library at 100 S. Poplar St., is the second oldest library in continuous operation in the state. But at only 960 square feet of space, its size is insufficient to serve the growing town’s future needs.
The Friends group’s goal is to maintain the historical library building and build a second, larger facility for the community. To learn more or make a donation, visit https://aberdeenlibrary.wixsite.com/aberdeenlibrary
