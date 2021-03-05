Aberdeen Live Fire Training

Fire Marshal Richard Saunders (walking with clip board) oversees the training exercise. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Flames tore through a dilapidated structure in downtown Aberdeen this week as part of live fire training exercise conducted by the Aberdeen Fire Department.

Friends of the Aberdeen Library acquired the .79 acre tract at 104 N. Pine St. in 2018, where the organization hopes to build a new, modern library. The site adjoins a slightly smaller parcel of land that was already owned by the town.

The old home on the site was a contributing property to the Aberdeen Historic District, but it was in poor condition. The town’s historical commission and the Friends group tried but did not succeed in recruiting a qualified applicant to move the house to a site where it could be preserved.

Aberdeen’s Page Memorial Library at 100 S. Poplar St., is the second oldest library in continuous operation in the state. But at only 960 square feet of space, its size is insufficient to serve the growing town’s future needs.

The Friends group’s goal is to maintain the historical library building and build a second, larger facility for the community. To learn more or make a donation, visit https://aberdeenlibrary.wixsite.com/aberdeenlibrary

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days