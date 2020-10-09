The 10th Marines Field Artillery Regiment are conducting their annual field artillery section certifications, command post exercise and live fire training -- known as Operation Rolling Thunder 2020 -- on Fort Bragg from October 5 -15.
Most significantly, the field artillery live fire portion of the exercise commenced Friday, Oct. 9 and will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The 10th Marines will fire significant amounts of M777 Howitzer 155mm ammunition from 24 M777 Howitzers, which can be associated with loud explosions and reverberations upon detonation. Simultaneously, multiple field artillery units from the 82nd Airborne Division will conduct live fire training resulting in additional loud explosions and reverberations.
According to a news release issued by Fort Bragg Range Operations, while engaged in simulated combat conditions, all field artillery units will comply with existing requirements that prohibit them from massing fires larger than battalion size between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily or from firing during the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays.
