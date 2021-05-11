When Chris Metzger came on as the football coach at Pinecrest High School in 2007, the program was in disrepair. With a blueprint focused on hard work and a community focus, it wasn’t long before the outlook of the football program turned in the right direction.
While the wins have come over the last 14 years — 111 of them to be exact — they’ve not been Metzger’s metric for success.
“That’s probably what our program has been known best for — that blueprint we brought that focuses on love, effort, focus and trust is a lifetime commitment about focusing on the little things,” Metzger said. “Others before self, that has never changed.”
Metzger announced his resignation from his position at the school on Monday. He will be back in a similar situation next year as he will become the next head football coach at Montgomery Central High School, a recently merged high school in Troy.
While high school coaches come and go — the school just lost its successful basketball coach for another opportunity — Metzger has had an outsized impact on southern Moore County.
Countless parents over those 14 years would say that Metzger’s greatest impact has been on the students, many of whom he worked with and took personal interest in from the first time they were big enough to strap on shoulder pads.
But his coaching can’t be dismissed. After all, the school and its parents were moving toward hanging it up after years of low player turnout and piles of losses. Metzger turned the Pinecrest football program into one of the state’s top football programs over the last 14 seasons.
“What they have done over the last 14 years has set the standard for our community. All you’ve got to do is look around at the great support,” Metzger said. “The people believe in that blueprint.”
Over his 14 seasons at Pinecrest, Metzger led the Patriots to an overall record of 111-58. The eight seasons prior to Metzger’s entrance, Pinecrest had a combined 9-76 record.
Four times, the Patriots under Metzger have collected double-digit win totals for the season. Pinecrest has made the state playoffs in 10 of the seasons that Metzger paced the sidelines in Southern Pines. Seven of those trips included at least one postseason win. The 2018 season had the strongest showing with the Patriots advancing to the 4AA East regional final.
Practices shifted to 6 a.m. every morning midway through Metzger’s tenure, and that’s when success in all phases for the student-athletes came, he said.
“These kids have bought into morning practices. That lasts a lifetime. I can get up and be productive, and I can go be a great student athlete,” Metzger said. “In the past eight years since we went to all morning practices, our team GPA has skyrocketed. Violence at the school is nonexistent. We have multi-sport athletes. Guys are going to colleges.”
Sending kids to the “next level” is something that stands out to Jeff Hewitt, the school’s athletic director.
“Chris Metzger has without a doubt left his legacy at Pinecrest High School. The number of student athletes his program has sent to college has been a joy to watch,” he said. “Chris from day one has been a friend of mine and it has been an honor to serve him and his program as the athletic director. I wish him nothing but the best.”
Metzger’s appreciation goes further than the players and their families for their sacrifices. He expressed thanks this week for the belief of former schools Superintendent Susan Purser and then-Principal Joel County in hiring him, and their successors.
The community’s help in the program also was a driving force in the success, Metzger said.
Football booster club founders Tom Van Camp, Tom Benton, Lisa Hees, Monica Lipomi, Paige Wolters, Jennifer Wortman and Leigh Atkinson were ones he said set the tone early on for how support was going to operate for the team. Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, an orthopedist at Pinehurst Surgical, provided support in that way, as well as with his professional skills.
“They rallied the troops to get what the kids needed,” Metzger said.
The seasons have not gone without hitches along the way. He was nearly fired in 2015 after the team had to forfeit eight games and pay fines for failing to properly register players participating in the “eight-quarter rule.” That rule allows 12 underclassmen a week to dress out for the junior varsity and varsity games.
But as they always had, boosters and supporters in the community led the campaign to keep Metzger.
Benton, an active booster until the last few seasons, commended Metzger’s work ethic, which stood out among coaches that he had seen.
“He’s a tremendous person, football coach and friend. He was the perfect fit for what Pinecrest needs, and still needs, honestly,” Benton said. “The program has the kids and the infrastructure in place now. Things will go down, it’s just a matter of how much it will drop off. I don’t even know who they could hire to replace him.”
Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips said there’s no questioning the community support that Metzger’s influence created for the school.
“I think Coach Metzger built such a sense of community here in the school and that’s one of the greatest legacies he’ll leave,” she said. “The students knew coming up what was going to happen, what to expect and what the Patriot way was under Coach Metzger.
“He’s going to be missed. He is Patriot football. That’s going to be a shift for us. We’ll have to adjust to that and his legacy will live on.”
Metzger’s departure marks the second football coach in Moore County to resign this offseason, following former Union Pines coach Lonnie Cox, who resigned at the end of the season.
Metzger’s departure is the second coaching resignation in as many weeks for Pinecrest, following boys basketball coach Ben Snyder’s announcement. Hewitt said an interim for Metzger’s position will be filled later.
Metzger said the memories at Pinecrest are endless, and Monday’s meeting with his players brought up many of those memories.
“Obviously, 14 years, 28 percent of our lives, have been spent here,” he said. “My youngest daughter rode her bike for the first time here without training wheels. A lot of those kids have started coming to camps and there’s been so many positive celebrations of what they have done.”
From officiating weddings of former players, and also burying former players who have passed away, there’s a wide spectrum of experiences that Metzger had at Pinecrest. He said that through it all, love was an underlying layer. A plaque his oldest daughter Alexis made in the third grade emphasizes that.
“It said, ‘if you love what you are doing, you never worked a day in your life.’ There was never a day when it came to getting up and serving these boys that I personally was not excited,” he said. “So many great memories. The list goes on and on about what these guys have done and how they represented this community.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
