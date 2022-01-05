Lighthouse at Little River, Little River Resort’s restaurant, has opened its doors under new ownership and with a fresh look. The restaurant officially opened on Veterans Day, months after the Carthage property was purchased by investor Blaine East.
Husband-and-wife team Stephen and Alley Fore have converted Lighthouse at Little River into a place for what they call “feel-good food,” for locals and tourists. The restaurant, upstairs private event space and downstairs rental space is currently open for business, while the couple aims to utilize the entire clubhouse for events in the future.
"There’s a reason we've been here since March and are just getting people in seats," Stephen Fore told The Pilot last month. "We take this very personally and wanted to give a full first impression."
That includes new lighting fixtures, fresh paint, a more open floor plan between the dining room and bar, a larger emphasis on outdoor experiences with lakeside fire pits and patio televisions, and a collaborative menu created around homemade specialties.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Stephen, who was the executive chef at Little River in the early 2000s, and has since gone on to open Fore’s Family Restaurant in Laurinburg. Tirrel Gillis, also a former chef at Little River, will serve as Lighthouse’s head chef.
You’ll find everything from wings and burgers to creole shrimp and grits —and a platter called a “taste of the south,” essentially a whole barbecue on a $19 plate. Weekly specials “can go above and beyond, but we’re focused on getting the staples right,” Alley says.
Also on the menu is a new signature cocktail, the "Lighthouse Sunset." An ode to the name "lighthouse," Stephen says, "The clubhouse sits at the top of the hill. It overlooks everything and will be the center of everything."
Visit Lighthouse at Little River from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To see the full menu, find the restaurant at Facebook.com/LighthouseatLittleRiver. For more information, call (910) 688-4005.
