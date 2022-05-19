Linden Lodge Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is launching a new day program. This program aims to provide a service that develops various skills and strengths to assist individuals in managing their diagnosis.
The day program will be led by a doctoral student from Methodist University, and will provide individual participants with structured activities that help to promote socialization, self-esteem and mindfulness. The program will also support the development of various community living skills and self-management techniques to stimulate a sense of well-being.
“We have an amazing doctoral student, Leigh Anne Tollard, who will be facilitating the program. We are so lucky to have her,” said Ashley Baker, Linden Lodge’s executive director.
The first session runs June 7-23, with a second session July 12-28. There is a $100 fee for the program; individuals in sessions with 100 percent participation will receive a 50 percent refund. This program was funded through community contributions and fundraising efforts by the Linden Lodge Foundation board. Registration is limited and applicants will be reviewed.
The mission of Linden Lodge is to provide a high quality of life for all residents, ongoing improvement and increased self-esteem and the ultimate elimination of stigma against those with a mental illness. Residents, staff and volunteers work side-by-side to develop treatment plans, set goals and discover ways to successfully achieve them. Success depends upon the Lodge’s ability to inspire partnerships between residents, staff, board members, volunteers, organization partners, medical providers and the larger community. Linden Lodge is completely funded by community donations, they do not receive any government funding.
