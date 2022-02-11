Linden Lodge Foundation Inc., a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is launching a new program called Linden Lodge Community Impact. The program is designed to help neighbors in Moore County do simple tasks helping those in need or simply to help a neighbor.
Tasks can be to mow small yards, rake pine straw, pick up pinecones or deliver a dozen brownies to a friend. They are volunteers, not professionals, and are limited in the amount of tasks they are able to do per week, but will do their best to do what they can when they can.
Donations are requested to be made to Linden Lodge for each completed task. Proceeds will go toward the organization’s resident activity fund, so they can enjoy things like going bowling, to the movies and out to eat.
Tasks can be requested by visiting www.LindenLodgeNC.org or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LindenLodgeNC and filling out a simple form.
Linden Lodge's goal is to provide a high quality of life for all residents, ongoing improvement and increased self-esteem and the ultimate elimination of stigma against those with a mental illness. Residents, staff and volunteers work side-by-side to develop treatment plans, set goals and discover ways to successfully achieve them. Success depends upon the Lodge’s ability to inspire partnerships between residents, staff, board members, volunteers, organization partners, medical providers and the larger community. Linden Lodge is completely funded by community donations, they do not receive any government funding.
For more information about Linden Lodge, visit their website at www.lindenlodgenc.org.
