Frank McNeill

Aberdeen native and leading businessman Frank McNeill filed papers late Friday morning to run as a Democrat for state Senate District 21.

McNeill is president of McNeill Oil and Propane and a longtime leader in the Aberdeen community. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House in 2018.

McNeill will go up against incumbent Republican Sen. Tom McInnis, who filed re-election papers back in December.

Because of redistricting, the District 21 seat was redrawn and now takes in all of Moore County and parts of Cumberland County.

“As a third-generation owner and operator of a family business with 35 employees, I know the challenges that we and our employees face every day to make ends meet," McNeill said in a statement. "I’ve enjoyed serving my community for a long time, as mayor of Aberdeen, as a member of the Moore County School Board, and as president of the Aberdeen Lions Club. We face some tough challenges as a state, but we’re also presented with opportunities to continue growing our economy.

"I’m running for the North Carolina Senate to bring long-term, high paying jobs to the people of Moore and Cumberland Counties, and to prepare a better future for our kids and our grandkids.”

