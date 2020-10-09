All four of the Moore County Board of Education incumbents running for re-election this year are facing challenges in what’s becoming a referendum on how the district has handled the construction of three new elementary schools and decided which neighborhoods they will serve.
From the $103 million general obligation bond campaign in May 2018 through the end of a yearlong countywide redistricting process in the fall of 2019, Helena Wallin-Miller chaired the school board through the most critical stages of the district’s growth since the construction of West Pine Elementary and Crains Creek Middle in 2010.
Retired attorney Robert Levy is challenging Wallin-Miller in this year’s general election for the school board’s District 2 seat. Wallin-Miller was the highest vote-getter in a spring primary to narrow the field from three to two candidates, with Levy in a close second by only one percent of the vote.
Both Levy and Wallin-Miller live in Pinehurst. District 2 includes Pinehurst Elementary, West Pine Elementary, West End Elementary and West Pine Middle.
Robert Levy
Levy, a Moore County native and graduate of Pinecrest High School, has been a substitute teacher and recently earned a teaching degree in secondary social studies education.
Though he acknowledges that the school board needed to redistrict to adjust for the new school locations and ameliorate crowding at specific schools, Levy has accused school leaders of also attempting to influence school ratings by spreading out the population of minority students.
“It’s wrong to try to balance school ratings by making the assumption that African-American students are not as good as Caucasian students, and I believe that’s the assumption that was made,” said Levy. “From that standpoint, I believe the superintendent has done a great disservice to the school system.”
Southern Middle has received a “D” on North Carolina’s statewide school grading system –– which is based almost entirely on students’ end-of-year standardized test scores –– for the last several years.
Moore County Schools’ final redistricting plan moves most of Southern Pines from Southern Middle to Crains Creek, bringing Southern’s proportion of minority students from 60 percent to 50 percent.
The schools also considered the proportion of students at each school who are performing at grade level in reading as they considered potential new attendance lines. The new attendance lines in place for Southern next year could have a positive effect on that statistic as well, based on data from 2018.
Levy is also critical of the district’s choice to bring in consultants who worked on redistricting in Wake County.
“That was a conscious redistricting for racial balance. There is no problem in creating better utilization of the schools. But that, as well as everything else, needs to be done on a color-blind basis,” he said. “With everything that’s going on in the country, using children to experiment in social balance is the wrong way to go.”
But Moore County Schools’ annual state report card remains a key campaign point for Levy. The 20 schools graded in 2019 returned four Ds, eight Cs and 8 Bs. If elected, Levy would propose a clear accountability system be put in place for Superintendent Bob Grimesey and the principals of chronically low-performing schools.
“There is no excuse for multiple years of D ratings,” he said. “I don’t care what your socioeconomics are; there is no excuse for it.”
Levy said that he would advocate for providing more resources to those schools, introducing smaller class sizes and giving teachers free rein. He would also suggest new management approaches to free up funding.
In fact, the Board of Education earlier this year approved participation in the state’s Restart Program for three of the four D-rated schools, including Southern Middle. That program includes much of what Levy suggested.
“I will speak my mind on the board. If I believe that some program is not producing, and you have to look at efficacy –– Is it working? Has it worked in other places? –– and if it hasn’t worked, that money is gone,” he said.
“You may say that the way we rate schools is terrible and the like, that we overly rely on what are called ‘high-stakes tests,’ I get all of that. But that is the measure that we have and that is the measure that the state of North Carolina has decided to thrust upon us. When we talk about when people want to come into this community, they will be looking at that rating.”
To that end, Levy said he would be a stronger advocate for struggling students than being a cheerleader for those who already excel in academics or extracurricular activities.
“I’m concerned with the kids that might be able to read but they cannot read on grade level. I’m very concerned about that. I’m concerned about the kids who cannot do math,” he said.
“That is the student who we have to turn out as a good, productive citizen who loves his country and who may serve his country. But if he decides to protest in the street, then he’ll know what protesting is about. That is the person who’s got to know how to read and too often we don’t pay attention to that. Those are the kids I want to pay attention to.”
He maintains that the district should have saved money when school buildings closed in March with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and frames the district’s ongoing sale of its surplus Aberdeen and Southern Pines school campuses as wasteful in light of its future need for additional schools.
“You have to look 25 years, even 15 years, into the future. We’re going to need that land,” said Levy. “To say that we’re going to sell for $1 million the school up on May Street, and now have to go find more land, and put up a brand-new school, that is foolhardy in my opinion.”
Helena Wallin-Miller
Though the first phase of redistricting took effect this fall, the most dramatic changes are scheduled for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, when the new Southern Pines Elementary and Pinehurst Elementary schools are open.
The overall plan had little effect on the new Aberdeen Elementary, which opened in August, and changes put in place this year primarily affected schools in the North Moore and Union Pines attendance areas.
Wallin-Miller, who is seeking a second full term on the school board, stands by the redistricting plan and the process behind it. Over the course of 2019 board members reviewed a series of proposed attendance plans with families at Crains Creek and Southern middle schools.
The final plan that the board approved last year ameliorates crowding at West End and West Pine elementary schools, as well as Vass-Lakeview in the short term. It also shifts students away from the crowded West Pine Middle toward Crains Creek, which was built with core facilities to serve 700 students but with classrooms for about 450.
“I think the hardest thing for board members is that you’re looking to make decisions for the entire community, and it’s almost impossible to make everybody happy,” said Wallin-Miller.
“The real big issue that became clear was the imbalance in the middle schools, about how many students we had at West Pine Middle. My kids are there, so I could see that.
“I don’t think we knew at the beginning of the process, or at least I didn’t appreciate, how much that piece of the redistricting was going to be key. But we had an opportunity while these elementary schools were opening to finally look at the entire county, and I don’t think anybody had done that in a very long time.”
Wallin-Miller first became interested in the running of the district when the year-round elementary program her children were enrolled in fell victim to budget shortfalls. She holds a master’s degree in child and family policy, and works as a consultant for a Virginia-based company advising child welfare agencies.
She was appointed to the school board in 2015 and ran unopposed for election in 2016. Wallin-Miller served as board chair in 2018 and 2019, and became one of the chief architects of the campaign that secured support for the school bonds from 80 percent of Moore County voters.
“Moore County will be very proud when all of these schools are open,” she said. “I think whether you have kids in the system or you don’t have kids in the system, if you’re at a private school or you’re retired, having strong public schools that people want to go to and engage with is an important economic driver.”
Wallin-Miller concedes that low-performing schools, as rated by the state, are something of an albatross for Moore County Schools. But she says that the schools are making progress on the factors that seem to influence student performance by replacing run-down buildings and expanding offerings to give students choices after they graduate from high school.
“We’ve made lots of gains in student achievement in the past five years and we have done that through very intentional work, by finding pathways for a lot of students who normally wouldn’t graduate,” she said.
“Not every student goes on to college, and they shouldn’t. There are many jobs out there that need students who have technical expertise.”
She also pointed out that the district’s overall School Performance Grades have improved slightly over the last four years. Students weren’t tested this past spring after campuses closed, so no updated grades will be given for 2020. But between 2015 and 2019, five schools improved by one letter grade while two slid down a grade.
“It’s not a lot. But it’s a constant improvement in the right direction,” she said. “There is more to do there.”
Going forward, Wallin-Miller expressed a high degree of confidence in Grimesey to run the school district in accordance with students’ best interests, and in the current board to consider data and parent input while trying to operate the district within its budgetary constraints.
“Everything is out there. All the financials, all the decisions we make are presented at the work sessions. It gives us that opportunity to ask a lot of questions … it’s not political, and it’s not based on what is expedient. It’s based on careful study and review, and discussion,” she said.
“It’s been rewarding and exhausting all at the same time, because we’ve tackled some really big issues. If you don’t tackle them, they just get swept under the rug and they never get dealt with. No matter what happens, I will be proud of the work I’ve done.”
