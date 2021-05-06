Legends at Morganton apts01.jpg

File photo: Legends at Morganton Park apartment complex in Southern Pines.

 Photograph by TED FITZGERALD/The Pilot

An undeveloped patch of ground between Southern Pines Elementary School and the Legends apartment community could be transformed into new residential housing according to plans submitted to the town.

On Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council will conduct a quasi-judicial public hearing to consider the proposed 144-unit expansion in the Morganton Park North development. Plans call for three new buildings, each with 48 units, a new outdoor seating and fire pit area, in addition to construction of a new dog park.

The Legends at Morganton Park was initially developed in 2012 by Caviness & Cates, a Fayetteville-based builder. The complex features 288 luxury apartments, children’s play area, clubhouse and pool. The proposed expansion would bring the overall development to 432 units on 27 acres.

Access to the proposed new section would be provided through an entrance on Carlisle Street, in addition to a connection with the existing parking areas off Brucewood Road. Open space is not required for each individual parcel within Morganton Park North, however, both the original development and newly proposed “Phase 2” of the Legends apartments include more 20 percent open space.

New Legends Apartment expansion

The proposed expansion of the Legends apartment community includes three new buildings on the western edge of the existing development. Preliminary site plan courtesy of Koontz Jones Design.

Also Tuesday, the town will conduct the first of two public hearings on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The second hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.

Town leaders are also expected to pick up discussion on amending a pandemic-relief measure enacted last year that allowed local businesses to post temporary signage.

Planning Director BJ Grieve said the emergency zoning waiver for temporary signs, in particular, has become problematic for staff to enforce. In some areas of town, he said it has escalated into a “signage arms race” with businesses trying to outcompete each other for attention.

“We have seen all kinds of things from inflatables to feather banners to yard signs,” Grieve said. “Our position is that it has been a net negative.”

The Southern Pines Town Council regular business meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 11, beginning at 6 p.m.

Register to attend using your computer or smartphone by going to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7814471445525004816 or you may dial (415) 655-0060 then use Audio Access Code 499-876-882 at the meeting time.

 

