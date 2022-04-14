Jim Van Camp, a Moore County attorney who has practiced law for over 55 years, was recently honored with a portrait that will hang at his alma mater.
The portrait was unveiled during a ceremony earlier this month at Wake Forest University, where Van Camp received his law degree in 1965. It will be displayed in the school’s Van Camp-Davis Courtroom, which is named after him and fellow alum-turned-lawyer William K. Davis.
Van Camp’s law partner, Bill Van O’Linda, was one of several people who spoke during the ceremony. Addressing the large audience of lawyers, judges and other legal professionals, he described Van Camp as a “living legal legend” who has tried cases from Maine to California, as well as “nearly every county in North Carolina.”
“Not only is Jim Van Camp a living legal legend with significant legal prowess, he also has done a number of things outside the courtroom to benefit our profession and to benefit the community,” Van O’Linda said.
After graduating from Wake Forest, Van Camp accepted an offer to work in Carthage under attorney H.F. “Chub” Seawell Jr., who had been impressed with a speech that the fledgling lawyer delivered in law school. Van Camp gained local notoriety a few years later as part of the legal team that successfully blocked the company Diamondhead Corp. from building condominiums along the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course in 1973.
Over the next five decades, Van Camp tried hundreds of cases out of offices in Carthage, Southern Pines and Pinehurst. He found time to also serve on the Governor’s Crime Commission and the N.C. Board of Law Examiners, among other state organizations.
Van Camp launched his current firm in Pinehurst with Van O’Linda, who is more than 30 years his junior, in 2018. The younger lawyer said Van Camp has been a mentor to him and countless other legal professionals in Moore County.
“He has had some relationship either as employee, partner or at least opposing counsel with every attorney in Moore County, and has spawned or been partner with nearly every law firm in Moore County,” Van O’Linda said. “His mentorship has been shown in the way he builds relationships with lawyers, judges and others not only in Moore County but throughout the state.”
Former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Jim Exum of Greensboro recalled being a newly appointed judge when he first met Van Camp in the late 1960s.
“He would become, and now is, one of this country’s ableist courtroom lawyers,” Exum said. “Some fear he may be a dying breed. A lawyer whose passion is in the courtroom, and whose passion is developing, organizing and presenting the facts in a way that persuades judges and juries to view them in the light most favorable to his client.”
Exum's comments were echoed by Sid Eagles, former chief judge of the N.C. Court of Appeals. He called Van Camp the “epitome of what we all aspire to be.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Van Camp thanked the many people that had gathered inside the courtroom to celebrate his career. The portrait, he said, was a “humbling honor.”
“And if you know anything about trial lawyers, humility is not one of our better traits,” Van Camp said. “I have enjoyed what I do for a living, and I happen to be one of those lucky people that did something and went to school for something that I never thought I would and enjoyed it — and I’ve loved it ever since.”
